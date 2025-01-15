Astros 2025 International Free Agency Signing Tracker: Updates, bonus details

When MLB changed the international signing period from mid-July to mid-January, it was more out of necessity. Coming out of the COVID pandemic, Major League Baseball opted to push the deadline back and it could not have been a better decision.

In the midst of everything that overtakes the offseason, there is just one more thing to look forward to, the opening of the international free agency. Everyone is generally following their teams more closely (due to the potential for trades and free agent signings), so the prospect of signing the next great baseball player excites fans.

Much like the MLB Draft, the international signing period is a great way for teams to supplement their farm system, and much like the MLB Draft, the attention that it is receiving is only growing. This year is no different. Headlined by one of the most hyped international players ever (Roki Sasaki) and a number of high-octane bats, this is a fun class to follow, and Houston was aggressive in their pursuit of upside on the offensive side.

Houston Astros 2025 International Free Agent Signing Tracker

Without a doubt, the prize of this class is Kevin Alvarez. Alvarez is a big kid (6-4, 185 lbs.) that just turned 17-years old. Baseball America had this to say about Alvarez, "Alvarez is one of the more polished offensive players in the 2025 international class...Alvarez impressed several scouts early on with his hitting ability, but he has since grown a couple inches to 6-foot-4." It looks like the young outfielder has an advanced hit-tool for being just 17 years old and is really starting to lean into his ability to impact the baseball.

MLB.com really likes Alvarez as well, giving him a 65-grade hit tool and 65-grade power. Raving about his "tremendously advanced left-handed swing" they offered up a Kyle Tucker comparison. This is a great signing for Houston and a player that Astros fans should keep an eye on.

Bonus Pool - $5,646,200

Kevin Alvarez, OF, Cuba (signed- $2 million bonus)

Anthony Millan, OF, Venezuela

Omar Damian, RHP, Dominican Republic

Juan Fraide, RHP, Mexico

Adrian Ruiz, RHP, Mexico

Anderson Areinamo, IF, Venezuela

Juan Rojas, SS, Dominican Republic

Santiago Martinez, SS, Venezuela

Dayerson Cova, RHP, Venezuela

Emilo Gonzalez, C, Venezuela

Emilio Payro, RHP, Mexico

Esteban Castro, C, Columbia

Freddy Ramos, OF, Venezuela

Pablo Martinez, SS, Dominican Republic

Erick Mota, SS, Dominican Republic

Ire Garcia, C, Venezuela

Ismael Obregon, RHP, Mexico

Jesus Sosa, RHP, Venezuela

Jose De La Cruz, IF, Domincan Republic

Ronald De Los Santos, RHP, Domincan Republic

Alvarez is the headliner here, but Omar Diamian from the Dominican Republic has been tabbed "one of the most legitimate dark horses in the entire international class). He was part of the U-18 World Cup qualifier in 2024, allowing just two runs over five innings and an incredible, 11 strikeouts. Baseball America states his fastball is already up to 90, with a good feel for multiple secondary offerings.