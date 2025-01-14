Astros 2025 International Free Agency: Full details, expected signings, bonus pool

While much of the offseason is dominated by free agency and massive, blockbuster deals, and the constant buzz surrounding the winter meetings, there is a specific time after the new year that plays a prominent role in a lot of teams' future. The international free agency is a very intricate process that allows teams to add to their prospect pile in hopes of securing the next great major leaguer.

The Astros have been able to generate a lot of talent from their international free agent classes. Perhaps, no better deal in all of baseball than Jose Altuve's $15,000 signing bonus. This is a time where a lot of money is thrown around at big-time prospects, but you never know who will put it all together and become the next steal. That's what teams hope to do each year.

2025 International free agency rules, important dates and Astros' Bonus Pool

MLB.com has a great, detailed list of how the signing period works. Basically, each team is giving a certain amount of signing bonus pool money to attract these international free agents. It's determined using the market size and revue and major league free agents who decline a qualifying offer. International free agent money is tradable, giving the team acquiring more money the ability to add up to 60% of their original allotment.

The signing period begins January 15th and will close December 15th, however, most of these players have already committed to a sort-of handshake agreement.

This year, the Astros will have $5.6 million available in the international bonus pool. It's rather low (bottom four) due to the signing of Christian Walker that cost them $1 million in international bonus pool money. In comparison, some teams have upwards of $7.55 million to work with.

Houston Astros' top 2025 international signing Kevin Alvarez, OF, Cuba draws Kyle Tucker comparison

The Astros are currently the favorites to land left-handed hitting outfielder, Kevin Alvarez from Matanzas, Cuba. Alvarez, already 6'3 and 180 lbs., is getting rave reviews for his ability to hit. MLB.com, who ranks Alvarez seventh overall, gives him a 65-grade hit tool and 60-grade power. FanGraphs, who ranks Alvarez fourth, is even more bullish on the young outfielder, giving him a future value of 45+, tied for the highest of anyone in the class (outside of Roki Sasaki).

"Alvarez boasts a tremendously advanced left-handed swing for his age. While he does have a slight up stroke, it's counterbalanced by his feel for the strike zone and no fear approach in the box. One evaluator gave him a Kyle Tucker comparison for his setup and bat path, particularly since there is still power to come as Alvarez continues to fill out his frame." MLB.com

It's interesting that in the offseason that Kyle Tucker is dealt, the team is signing a player that scouts are drooling over his ability to hit the ball, even giving a Tucker comparison. It doesn't seem like Alvarez is going to be an elite defender, but if you produce a bat like Tucker's, that's a huge win.