Astros may need patience as the ideal outfield solution isn’t available just yet

The trade talks taking place between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox could foreshadow a top need for the Astros next offseason. Dana Brown and Co. appear to be looking for a left-handed-hitting outfielder, and while it's a need that makes sense, considering how the roster is currently constructed, they may have waited too long to address it. If their talks with the Red Sox go in a different direction, not including Jarren Duran of Wilyer Abreu, the Astros may be forced to wait until next offseason to address their need in the outfield.

There's a decent chance that the Astros will still have a need in right field. Cam Smith looked the part to open the 2025 season, and while his defense held up in the outfield, it shouldn't be forgotten that he was drafted as a third baseman.

Smith's offensive struggles during the second half of the season led to the Astros trading for Jesús Sánchez, and he seems to have already fallen out of favor with the organization. Short of Smith or Sánchez reversing course and proving to be the answer in right field, looking for a veteran next offseason might be the move for Dana Brown and Co.

It's not going to be an ideal offseason to go big-ticket shopping, considering it's a weak free-agent class and the expiration of the current CBA. Still, regardless of what spending looks like moving forward, the Astros should be in a healthy spot with nearly $100 million coming off their books after the 2026 season.

That doesn't mean that Houston will spend at the top of the market, but someone like Ian Happ could check the box of what they are looking for.

Ian Happ might be an ideal fit for the Astros...but they will have to wait

Short of the Chicago Cubs not being in contention by the time the trade deadline rolls around on August 3, the Astros will need to wait until next offseason to target Happ.

Happ won't be the best free agent available next offseason, but it's hard to argue with the switch-hitter's consistency. Over the past four years, the 31-year-old has registered a wRC+ of 122, 118, 121, and 116. He's also hit 20 home runs in four of the last five seasons.

Looking beyond the fact that Happ checks the box for the Astros in the outfield, as a whole, he would provide the balance in the starting lineup that the team has lacked for the past year. Sure, that desire would remain for 2026, but at the very least, it should give fans some hope that circumstances could change next offseason.