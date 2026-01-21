Astros rumors are quietly boosting the chances of a Red Sox deal

With less than $10 million in space before reaching the first level of the CBT, the Houston Astros have likely shifted their focus to potential trades. While the ultimate goal is improving their roster, the trade market is likely how Dana Brown and Co. will create more financial flexibility for themselves ahead of the season.

Christian Walker, Jake Meyers, and Isaac Paredes have been popular names bandied about in trade rumors, but a different player could garner the most interest.

During the latest episode of the Crush City Territory podcast, The Athletic's Chandle Rome mentioned that the Astros are trying to trade outfielder Jesús Sánchez.

Sánchez was a swing-and-miss move for the Astros at the trade deadline. Despite a promising start to the season with the Miami Marlins, Sánchez posted a 71 wRC+ in 160 plate appearances upon his arrival in Houston. Sánchez's playing time was quickly diminished, and it seemed that he was a clear non-tender candidate at the start of the offseason.

Despite that impression, Houston has held onto the 28-year-old outfielder and avoided arbitration with him by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6.8 million. Sánchez is under team control through the 2027 season, and that could be the reason why there's been a surprising amount of trade interest in him.

Astros’ next move could tie Jesús Sánchez trade rumors to Red Sox outfield situation

Assuming the Astros can find a taker for Sánchez, that could clear the way for a potential deal with the Boston Red Sox. Not to mention, it could be a way for Houston to improve their farm system. Sánchez likely won't fetch the Astros top prospects, but their farm system needs depth pieces.

As the Red Sox and Astros are reportedly talking through various deals that include Paredes, Houston is believed to be interested in Boston outfielders Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. Sánchez's departure would create an opening for the Astros in right field, and it sounds like the team is willing to be convinced to look at other options besides Cam Smith. Either outfielder would certainly check that box for the Astros.

Creativity will define the end of the Astros' offseason. Trading for Smith last offseason was a creative measure, but one that has backfired. If the Astros navigate out of that mistake with added farm-system depth and an outfielder from the Red Sox, that should be viewed as a success.