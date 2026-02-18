Astros may have huge regrets if Blue Jays are right about Jesus Sanchez

The Houston Astros have long had an issue with their lineup balance, given their lack of impact left-handed bats. Yordan Alvarez is as good as they come, but he was hurt most of 2025, and he is still just one man. So, when the Astros traded for Jesús Sanchez at the trade deadline, there was hope that Houston finally found the left-handed power bat they coveted so much. Unfortunately, that is not how things turned out.

After last year's trade, in 160 plate appearances, Sanchez only managed a .199/.269/.342 line. There've been worse performances after a trade, but not that many; especially when you're talking about established major league talent.

Things got so bad that the coversation shifted to how the Astros could get rid of Sanchez this past offseason despite their persistent need for lefty bats. The Astros did just that by trading him to Toronto right before the start of spring training.

But according to comments made in the immediate aftermath of the trade, the Blue Jays think they can unlock Sanchez's potential at the plate, which would be a huge swing-and-miss for the Astros.

Jesus Sanchez's fate with the Blue Jays could end up being a black eye on the Astros

Sanchez's numbers with Houston were objectively bad, so one cannot fault the Astros for deciding to move on. As a team whose competitive window appears to be closing, the Astros can't afford to wait around for Sanchez to figure things out. They don't need left-handed hitting help in two or three years, they need it right now.

Toronto, however, seems to like Sanchez and, in particular, his bat speed going forward. Despite his struggles last season, Sanchez still had a bat speed in the top 7% in all of baseball. Assuming he can make better swing decisions and improve his pitch recognition, the Blue Jays might be on to something here.

If Toronto unlocks Sanchez's true potential and Joey Loperfido struggles, that's going to be a terrible look for Houston's front office. They gave up on Loperfido once when they needed left-handed offensive help, and then traded for Sanchez in a failed attempt to fix the problem. If they take Lopefido back only for Sanchez to be the exact guy they need in their lineup, it is going to call into question the organization's ability to evaluate and maximize all the talent on the roster.

Given that Sanchez's hit tool questions long pre-date his arrival to the Astros, that outcome seems unlikely. However, that doesn't mean that he can't end up being a source of embarrassment for Dana Brown and Co. anyway.