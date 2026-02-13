Astros correct painful misstep in surprising trade with the Blue Jays

The Houston Astros finally found the left-handed bat they'd been missing, and it's one they're very familiar with. On Friday, the Astros agreed to trade outfielder Jesús Sanchez to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for their former top prospect, Joey Loperfido. Most Astros fans will remember that Loperfido was part of a trade package Houston sent to Toronto in order to acquire Yusei Kikuchi.

Loperfido debuted for Houston in 2024, but appeared in just 38 games. He managed to post a .236/.299/.358 slash line and was then moved at the trade deadline. His arrival in the Great White North didn't yield much better results. He hit just .197/.236/.343 in 43 games with the Jays and spent most of his time in the minor leagues.

But last season, Loperfido shined when give the opportunity. Though he only played in 41 games, he hit .333/.379/.500 with four home runs and 14 RBI while playing both right and left field. GM Dana Brown had been searching for a left-handed hitting outfielder all offseason, and it would seem that all he had to do was go back to a familiar face.

Not only did Houston gain a high-upside player in Loperfido, but they also shed themselves of one of their biggest disappointments from last season. In an effort to bolster their lineup, the Astros acquired Sanchez from the Miami Marlins last summer. Unfortunately, he fell apart after landing in H-Town and hit just .199/.269/.342 with four homers and 12 RBI.

The Astros also stand to save several million dollars. Loperfido is pre-arbitration eligible, meaning he'll make the league minimum in 2026. Sanchez, on the other hand, will take home $6.8 million during the upcoming season and removing him from the roster will help to distance the Astros from the Competitive Balance Tax threshold.

This trade could also suggest that Brown isn't done constructing the roster. There's still whispers about trading Isaac Paredes, and even with Loperfido in the fold, Houston could use another left-handed bat.