Astros costly mistake was just made official and could sabotage their offseason

The Major League Baseball arbitration filing deadline came and went on Thursday. Teams and players exchanged figures, with the majority settling on a salary for the upcoming season. For the Houston Astros, however, one of their biggest offseason mistakes became quite clear.

The Astros' decision to retain trade deadline acquisition Jesús Sanchez will cost Houston $6.8 million in 2026 according to MLB beat writer Brian McTaggart. The Astros swung a deal with the Miami Marlins ahead of the July 31 deadline with the hope that Sanchez would add some pop to the middle of the batting order. Instead, he hit just .199/.269/.342 in 48 games, and looked like a sure-fire candidate to be non-tendered back in November.

But the Astros decided to run it back, and will carry that extra $6.8 million on their ledger next season. Given the team's desire to add an extra catcher and bolster the bullpen — all the while staying under the Competitive Balance Tax threshold — it makes little sense for Sanchez to still be part of Houston's roster.

Astros decision to retain Jesús Sanchez could cost them big-time