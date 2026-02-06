Astros pursuit of left-handed bat creates uncomfortable reality for this player

When the Houston Astros swung a deal with the Miami Marlins at last year's trade deadline, the expectation for incoming outfielder Jesús Sanchez was to provide some pop from the left-side of the dish. Houston's lineup had been exceedingly right-handed heavy, especially with Yordan Alvarez on the IL for the majority of the season.

Unfortunately, Sanchez crashed and burned (hard). His first-performance with the Fish (.256/.320/.420 and a 104 wRC+) is what lured the Astros to make the trade. But his time in Houston was forgettable to say the least. In 160 plate appearances, Sanchez hit .199/.269/.342 with a 71 wRC+.

Sanchez was a non-tender candidate earlier in the offseason, and it was surprising to some fans to see Houston keep him on the offseason roster following his decline over the final two months. But based on Dana Brown's recent comments, Sanchez's standing with the organization can best be described as tenuous.

Astros outfielder Jesús Sanchez will be on pins and needles after Dana Brown's latest comments

"I would say we are definitely in the market for left-handed bats, and we're still continuing to be in that market. We're working hard every day to see what we can add. If there was a left-handed bat that was available, I would say that we are in on him," Brown told reporters earlier this week.

After hearing that, Sanchez can't have much confidence heading into spring training. He, along with Alvarez and Zach Cole, are the only left-handed bats on the Astros 40-man roster. With the glut of infielders — and no trade in sight — the likelihood that Brown is seeking an left-handed hitting outfielder are quite high.

This isn't shocking, however. Sanchez's name emerged in trade rumors earlier this offseason, and Houston may be just biding their time until the right offer comes along. Given his second-half collapse, Sanchez's trade value can't be very high at the moment, but one injury during spring training could change that rather quickly.

Of course, Sanchez could come into camp and prove to Brown and the Astros coaching staff that he's their solution to the absence of that left-handed swinger. But the Houston faithful will have to see it to believe it, and last year's failures are still fresh in their minds.