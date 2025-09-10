Astros fans will be disgusted by rival execs’ Kyle Tucker free agency prediction

For the most part, the Houston Astros have survived the 2025 season without any sour grapes over the Kyle Tucker trade. Isaac Paredes is a natural fit, playing half his games with the Crawford Boxes in left field. Cam Smith, despite his rookie struggles, should be a part of the long-term core moving forward, and even Hayden Wesneski flashed some potential before going down with Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile, the injury weirdness that Astros fans know all too well has plagued Tucker's second half with the Cubs. Seems like a win for the Astros, but that could change this offseason.

Rambling through his Sunday notebook for USA Today, Bob Nightengale suggested that the Dodgers are already the favorites to sign Tucker once he hits free agency after the season.

Rival execs just made a Kyle Tucker prediction that has the Dodgers as favorites

Overall, yes, this news does add even more validation for the Astros and their decision to trade Tucker. The Astros were never going to be the favorites to re-sign Tucker, and with the Dodgers now in the mix, the price almost certainly will reach a point where Houston has never gone before.

All that said, there would be a level of disgust over the idea of Tucker playing out the remainder of his career with the Dodgers. Since the sign-stealing scandal in 2017, there has been no love lost between the Astros and Dodgers. Every time the Astros travel to Los Angeles, it's a reminder that Jose Altuve is public enemy No. 1 on the West Coast. It would be almost as weird as the idea of the Astros being a potential fit for Cody Bellinger this offseason.

Tucker is still near and dear to the hearts of many Astros fans. Tucker was Houston's homegrown superstar, and even when he returned with the Cubs earlier this season, the admiration was on full display. That likely wouldn't be the case if Tucker's next visit to Houston is with the hated Dodgers.

