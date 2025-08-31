Former MVP and Astros critic surprisingly named free agent fit this coming offseason

The dog days of summer usually lead to some offseason forecasting as MLB insiders wait for the drama that is playoff baseball in October. It's also a good time to get an early lay on the free-agent market, and as Mark Feinsand worked through the top free agents this upcoming offseason, the MLB Network insider made a shocking connection for the Houston Astros. Feinsand has the Astros as one of the early fits for New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger.

The same Bellinger who hasn't been shy about calling out the Astros for their 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

"Those guys were cheating for three years," Bellinger said of the Astros. "I think what people don't realize is [Jose] Altuve stole an MVP from [Aaron] Judge in 2017. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us. But it's over."

Former MVP, Cody Bellinger, who once ripped Astros now floated as free agent option

It would certainly be a wild turn of events to see Bellinger go from being teammates with Judge this season to being teammates with someone he wasn't shy about calling a cheater. It's not the first time that a sign-stealing scandal could play a factor in free agency. When Carlos Correa was a free agent before the 2023 season, there was a belief that the Los Angeles Dodgers weren't going to be involved in the bidding, considering his connection to the scandal.

There is some buyer beware when it comes to Bellinger's free agency. The short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium has revived Bellinger's career after an inconsistent second season with the Chicago Cubs in 2024.

This season, Bellinger has 24 home runs with a 125 wRC+. Assuming he opts out of the final year of his deal, it would make sense for the Yankees to be interested in bringing back the former National League MVP on a new deal.

There may not be a contractual fit with the Astros either. Bellinger is represented by Scott Boras, and if he does test free agency this offseason, he would inevitably be looking for a lucrative long-term deal. That doesn't have the scent of something that the Astros will be interested in, especially with how things unfolded with Boras last offseason with Alex Bregman's free agency.

