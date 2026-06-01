Astros cannot afford to pass on this draft prospect if he is available when Houston picks

When it comes to the Houston Astros' farm system, the poor ranking the team owns is due to both a lack of depth and a lack of high-end talent. Last year's first-round pick Xavier Neyens has drawn some buzz, and top overall prospect Kevin Alvarez has held his own in his first season stateside, but beyond that, the club doesn't have much.

So when it comes to the 2026 MLB Draft, adding impact talent needs to be a top priority. Given the state of the big league roster, a fast riser would also be ideal. As good as Neyens and Alvarez can be, they're a pair of teenagers in A-ball. It will be a while before they begin knocking on the door.

Houston's big league roster is aging. The logical conclusion is that sooner or later, they'll need to embrace a rebuild. Jim Crane's stubbornness prevents a teardown, but even then, limited resources will require reaching down to the minors to try to refuel the run.

So, when the Astros come on the clock at pick 17, these things will be top of mind. Finding a prospect with a high ceiling who can also rise quickly will be of paramount importance. Fortunately, one could be sitting right there in University of Virginia outfielder AJ Gracia.

AJ Gracia checks all the boxes the Astros need to be targeting in the 2026 MLB Draft

Gracia is a 6'3, 195-pound outfielder who began his collegiate career at Duke for two seasons before transferring to Virginia for his junior year. As a left-handed hitter, he already possesses a quality that has long eluded Houston.

More than his handedness, Gracia possesses an intriguing set of skills and no clear weaknesses. The 21-year-old has posted an OPS of 1.000 or better in all three of his collegiate seasons, with this year going down as his best with a .340/.479/.616 line, good for a 1.095 OPS.

Gracia should be in range for the Astros, based on big board rankings from industry experts. MLB Pipeline has him ranked as the No. 17 overall player in the draft class. Keith Law of The Athletic pegs him at No. 18. Baseball America ranks Garcia as the 15th-best player in the draft.

FanGraphs has a different take. The experts over there rank Gracia as the No. 2 overall prospect in the class. That's where the intrigue really begins. They note that he has power to all fields and hits the ball where it's pitched with a "gorgeous low-ball lefty swing."

"He will hit the baseball where it's pitched and do damage to all fields. Gracia's selectivity and hand-eye coordination allow him to move the bat around the hitting zone with uncommon feel for such a big, long-levered hitter, and he posted a comfortably plus contact rate in 2025," they added.

Baseball America's scouting report is similar, with them proclaiming that he has the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark from "foul pole to foul pole." The young outfielder has posted home run totals of 14, 15, and 14 from 2024 to 2026, respectively. The common sentiment is that he can add even more strength and thus more power in the coming years.

Gracia isn't just a one-trick pony offensively. He has excellent hand-eye coordination that allows for superior contact skills. He also has an incredibly advanced feel for the strike zone and has posted more walks than strikeouts each of the last two seasons.

Defensively, he's played both center field and right field. His speed is average, which opens some questions as to his viability in center, but he does read the ball of the bat incredibly well and has terrific route efficiency that maximizes his capabilities despite the physical limitation. Where he ultimately lands in the outfield will depend on the degree to which he bulks up.

Some mock drafts have the Astros taking a high-floor player in Tyler Bell, but that would be a mistake. A guy like Bell has no standout strengths, making him a safe but less impactful option. Instead, Gracia is the kind of guy with the juice that they need, without much downside.

If Gracia's there at 17, Dana Brown should sprint to get the pick in, taking full advantage of the fact that a high-end talent fell into his lap and could only need a short time marinating before he's ready for Houston. Eventually, he could pair with Neyens to form an incredibly lethal one-two punch with plenty of power in the heart of the Astros lineup for years to come.