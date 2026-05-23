Latest MLB mock draft gives Astros a Jeremy Peña succession plan

Believe it or not, the 2026 MLB Draft is quickly approaching and the Houston Astros have the 17th-overall pick this year. After taking prep infielder Xavier Neyens with their first-round pick in 2025, it might surprise some Astros fans to see MLB Pipeline's latest mock draft suggest that Houston will take another shortstop in 2026.

Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline foresees University of Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell being selected by the Astros at No. 17. Mayo's cites Houston's penchant for taking college bats in Round 1 as a significant reason for the selection.

Bell has battled a shoulder injury throughout the 2026 season, and yet he's still mashing for the Wildcats. In 37 games, Bell posted a .352/.517/.602 with seven home runs, 27 RBI, and 10 stolen bases. The 20-year-old is a well-rounded prospect who doesn't do any one thing great, but does a lot of things well.

Bell is a switch-hitter to boot, and was highly thought of as a prep prospect back in 2024. The Tampa Bay Rays selected Bell as a supplemental second-round pick that year, but he spurned their attempts and honored his commitment to Kentucky.

There are questions about his long-term fit at shortstop, but he has the athleticism and enough speed and arm strength to stick at the position once he turns pro. At worst, he'll be able to play over the diamond and can fill in at a variety of positions if he's unable to carve out an everyday role.

Astros' draft pick could speak volumes about Jeremy Peña's future

The bigger question on the minds of Astros fans, however, if Houston indeed decides to select Bell or another shortstop in Round 1 of the 2026 MLB Draft, might be the future of Jermey Peña.

Peña will be a free agent following the 2027 season, and while Houston would love to find common ground and agree to a contract extension with their star shortstop, there's been no indication that a deal is on the horizon.

The upcoming MLB Draft — and the trade deadline to follow — will be quite the test for GM Dana Brown and owner Jim Crane. Brown is in the final year of his contract, and yet, is being tasked with building a winning organization for both the present at the future.

Regardless of the Astros' first-round pick later this summer, the fanbase will be keeping a close watch on how the organization handles Peña's impending contract discussions. If those talks don't begin soon (and that seems unlikely), this year's draft could very well usher in an eventual replacement.