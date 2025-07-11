The 2025 MLB Draft is on Sunday, and when thinking about the draft, the success of Cam Smith this season is a reminder of how the timeline has changed when it comes to the prospects selected at the top of the draft. Smith was the 2024 first-round draft pick of the Cubs before being traded to the Houston Astros during the offseason as part of the Kyle Tucker trade.

Smith reaching the Major League level despite having less than a year of professional baseball under his belt certainly isn't the norm, but it does speak to the accelerated timeline prospects have upon being selected.

The success of Smith will likely be top of mind for Astros fans as they are watching the draft unfold on Sunday. As a reminder, Sunday will see the completion of the first three rounds of the draft, as well as the competitive balance selections and compensation picks. Given the inclusion of the various selections outside of the traditional rounds, it can be confusing to keep track of when the Astros will be on the clock. That is why we have you covered with a full list of the Astros' 2025 draft picks.

Complete list of Houston Astros’ 2025 MLB Draft picks

No. 21, First Round ($4,122,500 bonus pool value)

No. 95, Third Round ($803,900)

No. 126, Fourth Round ($594,500)

No. 156, Fifth Round ($443,100)

Rounds 6 -20, the Astros will have the 21st selection in each round



The Astros do not have a selection in any of the competitive balance, prospect incentive, or compensation rounds. In addition, the reason why the Astros do not have a second round pick in this year's draft is that the team signed Christian Walker during the offseason. Before signing with the Astros, Walked turned down a qualifying offer from the Arizona Diamondbacks. As part of that process, the Astros surrendered their second round pick. The Diamondbacks, in case you were wondering, have the No. 29 selection after losing Walker to the Astros.

Considering the struggles Walker has had this season, it's a reminder of the risk involved when signing a player who has a qualifying offer attached to their free agency profile. In the event the signing doesn't work out, not only are teams paying for a bad contract, but they are also giving up a draft pick along the way.

