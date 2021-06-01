Astros’ Alex Bregman backup plan is taking shape with latest free agency rumors

There is a growing sense that Alex Bregman's days with the Houston Astros could be officially over soon. If the details of the Astros' standing offer to Bregman are remotely accurate and his market develops as expected, a six year, $156 million deal isn't going to come particularly close to keeping him this offseason.

Obviously the situation could change. Bregman might not end up commanding the deal he covets and could circle back to Houston, or the Astros could end up increasing their offer once they know what they are up against. However, the fact remains that there is clearly a gap between the two sides right now. Now more than ever, Bregman's exit seems increasingly likely.

That tracks with the rumor mill right around the time that the details of Houston's offer came out. Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart not only refreshed Jorge Polanco as an option for the Astros multiple times this week, but he also renewed Houston's connection to free agent Christian Walker.

#MLBTonight reacts to @brianmctaggart's report stating that the Astros have offered 3B Alex Bregman a six-year contract. pic.twitter.com/SyL7OnUzax — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 5, 2024

Astros' free agent connection to Christian Walker and Jorge Polanco grows stronger in wake of Bregman offer news

The Astros' interest in Polanco and Walker is not new. Polanco has been frequently mentioned as a fallback option this offseason if Bregman walks, and Walker has looked like a natural fit at first base for an Astros team in need of a real solution at the position now that Jose Abreu is out of the picture.

Finances are likely to be a factor here, especially when it comes to Polanco. Houston is projected at the moment to have a $215 million payroll in 2025 by FanGraphs, assuming Bregman isn't on their books. Jim Crane is notoriously hesitant to exceed the luxury tax, except in certain circumstances. If the Astros are topped out with their offer to Bregman and know that he won't take it, circling around to a guy like Polanco, who can play multiple infield positions and would cost significant less per year than the $26 million AAV on the table for Bregman, could open some doors to other moves.

The interest in Walker makes sense from a roster building perspective, as Houston currently has a black hole at first, but that might be more of a zero-sum sort of move. Some early predictions for Walker have him commanding only marginally less per year (although most think he will just get a three- or four-year deal at the moment) than what the Astros are reportedly offering Bregman. If Houston is just looking to replace Bregman's production in the lineup and take their chances with internal options at third, that could be the play.

