Astros' continued interest in former All-Star could be an Alex Bregman hint

The old saying goes, "Where there's smoke, there's fire." Well, there appears to be some smoke when it comes to the Houston Astros and infielder Jorge Polanco. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the Astros have expressed interest in Polanco as a fallback option in the event that negotiations with Alex Bregman fall apart.

This is not the first time that Polanco's name has surfaced this season. A few weeks ago, Astros' insider Brian McTaggart linked Houston to the veteran infielder as well. Could this continued interest in Polanco be a hint that contract talks with Bregman are not going as planned?

Astros' continued interest in former All-Star Jorge Polano could be an Alex Bregman hint

The Astros have been negotiating with Bregman since the offseason began. The team extended a qualifying offer to the third baseman, which he declined, but little else has been made public. While no news can sometimes be perceived as good news, the reality is that 29 other teams have the opportunity to bid on Bregman's services. It only takes one desperate general manager to extend Bregman an offer he can't refuse, but to date, that hasn't happened.

Polanco is a former All-Star, but his best years are behind him. After hitting .269/.323/.503 with the Minnesota Twins in 2021, Polanco has been sidelined by injuries in each of the past three seasons. The 31-year-old has played an average of just over 100 games since 2022 with a .724 OPS. Futhermore, Polanco has consistently been ranked among the worst infield defenders over the past four season. Polanco has been worth -31 outs above average (OAA) since 2021.

Alex Bregman sends one to the train tracks to win it for the @Astros! #Walkoff pic.twitter.com/Cicy3Zmma9 — MLB (@MLB) July 28, 2024

Odder yet is the fact that Polanco is primarily a second baseman — a position that Jose Altuve has on lockdown. Polanco has just 24 games at third base under his belt, which raises even more questions about the Astros' pursuit of the veteran in the first place.

The Astros have also been linked to Willy Adames, but if Houston can't afford to re-sign Bregman, there's little chance they'll open up their coffers to secure the longtime Milwaukee Brewers' shortstop.

The Astros' brass continues to keep their fanbase waiting with bated breath, and it's highly unlikely the Houston faithful will hear anything before Juan Soto agrees to sign his new deal. The outfielder is the top free agent on the market, and whichever suitors miss out on Soto will likely turn their attention to Bregman. The Astros are wise to keep their options open, but adding Polanco would sorely make up for the loss of Bregman if he signs elsewhere this winter.

