Astros manager got bombarded at Thanksgiving with Alex Bregman free agency questions

The question on every Houston Astros fan's mind right now is what is going to happen with Alex Bregman? While the Astros are certainly involved with other moves this offseason, what happens the rest of the way is going to be determined by whether or not the Astros achieve their top priority in re-signing Bregman. Until that domino falls, the Astros are likely to mostly stand pat.

Unfortunately, that means the current waiting game has been pretty painful, but it is also one that most teams (other than the Angels and Dodgers) are feeling at the moment.

While Houston has to get Bregman's future sorted out first, the fact that Juan Soto hasn't found a new team yet is certainly holding up the top of the market, and that has had a trickle-down freezing effect on transactions overall.

As a result, fans are asking a LOT of questions as to what is going to happen and when. In fact, the Astros' offseason plans were popular topic of conversation at manager Joe Espada's own Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Even Joe Espada's dad is anxious about Alex Bregman’s free agency https://t.co/5KMSiaFR38 — Chron (@chron) November 29, 2024

Joe Espada getting peppered with Alex Bregman, Astros questions at Thanksgiving is incredibly relatable

First of all, the idea of Espada's dad grilling Houston manager about the chances of Bregman coming back is objectively hilarious. Ask anyone who is even tangentially connected to a sports team how often they get asked by family or even casual acquaintances what their teams are going to do. A guy in Espada's position is probably bombarded by fans with questions while he is picking out his Thanksgiving turkey, let alone when he's stuck with his own family, a group of hungry rumor fiends who have more actual access to him.

Aside from Espada getting interrogated over green bean casserole during Thanksgiving, Shapiro's piece in the Chronicle did have an interesting little nugget of speculation where he said that Bregman's free agency decision could linger into January. It is unclear if this was an actual sourced bit of speculation, but it wouldn't be all that crazy to see that happen. After all, this is still Scott Boras we are dealing with, and Bregman's contract expectations are quite high at the moment.

Ultimately, the when and where of Bregman's signing are going to be wholly determined by Bregman himself, and he seems to be relishing taking his time and trying to get his existing offers to climb even higher. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean that everyone isn't going to be anxiously asking questions as to what the future holds in the meantime.

