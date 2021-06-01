Sorry, Astros fans, but it's looking more and more like Alex Bregman won't be returning to Houston in 2025. For weeks now, fans have been waiting with bated breath, hoping to hear of a contract offer from the Houston Astros and their talented third baseman. Well, that finally came on Thursday, and it's nowhere near what it's going to take to retain Bregman's services.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Astros offered Bregman a six-year deal in the neighborhood of $156 million. While it's nice to see that Astros' ownership has realized that a five-year deal isn't going to get the job done, a six-year pact is unlikely to bring Bregman to H-Town either. Think bigger, Jim.

Astros' offer to Alex Bregman revealed and it's 100% likely to get turned down

So this contract offer is at least in the ballpark of the deal that Matt Chapman signed with the San Francisco Giants earlier this year. A multi-time Gold Glove Award-winner and former All-Star, Chapman inked a six-year, $151 million deal to stay in San Fran. If accurate, the offer that Houston put forward basically hands Bregman an extra $1 million per year more than Chapman.

But here's where the problem comes in — Chapman is a year older than Bregman. If the Astros want to keep Bregman in Houston, it's likely going to take a seven-year deal. In other words, if the Astros gave Bregman that same $26 million average annual value (AAV) over seven years, he'd likely have already signed on the dotted line.

Make no mistake that this information was leaked days (perhaps hours) before Juan Soto is likely to sign his mega-deal with some team in either New York, Boston, or Toronto. Once Soto comes off the board, Bregman will be one of the next players to sign a contract. Allowing the supposed contract details to be made public allows the Astros front office to say, "We made a good-faith deal." Yeah, sure you did. But you also made an offer than you knew Bregman would refuse. And he should.

Sorry, Astros fans, but if this the best that Jim Crane, Dana Brown, and the Astros' brass can do, you might as well forget about buying your loved one that No. 2 Alex Bregman jersey for Christmas (unless you shop off the sale rack).

