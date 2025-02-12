3 Astros position battles to watch in 2025 spring training

Pitchers and catchers are already reporting to West Palm Beach, and the position players won't be far behind. A much different version of the Houston Astros are headed to Florida this month, but expectations are still high following a whirlwind of an offseason.

Gone are Justin Verlander, Kyle Tucker, and (probably) Alex Bregman. But that doesn't mean that Houston is ready to fold their tent and go home. The additions of Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker, along with the bats of Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez should help keep the Astros atop the chase for AL West crown throughout the 2025 campaign.

But while Altuve, Paredes, Alvarez, and Walker have their roster spots on lockdown, there are others who will have to battle it out during spring training in order to earn a spot on the Astros Opening Day roster.

3 Astros position battles to watch in spring training

Astros No. 5 starter

Hayden Wesneski, RHP

Colton Gordon, LHP

Ryan Gusto, RHP

Miguel Ullola, RHP

The first four spots in the Astros starting rotation are under lock and key. Provided they're all healthy when the team departs the Sunshine State next month, the quartet of Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco, and Spencer Arrighetti will be part of the Astros Opening Day roster. But that final spot is up for grabs.

Look for Wesneski, Gordon, and Gusto to all be given an equal shot to win that final spot in Houston's starting rotation. Wesneski, who came over from the Chicago Cubs in the Tucker trade, has the upper-hand. But if he stumbles, one of Gordon or Gusto could be in position to join the club in Houston on March 27th. Ullola has big time strikeout stuff and is a dark horse rotation contender in camp, but will have a good bit of convincing to do when it comes to his command.

Astros starting left fielder

Taylor Trammell, OF

Zach Dezenzo, IF/OF

Pedro Leon, OF

Mauricio Dubón, IF/OF

Jacob Melton, OF

Ben Gamel, OF

This could easily be the most intriguing roster battle to watch this spring. If the Astros re-sign Bregman, the decision has already been made — Altuve will be Houston's Opening Day left fielder and Paredes will take over at the keystone. But a Bregman reunion seems like a fairytale, and while Altuve will still get some reps in left this spring, expect the former MVP to be at second base when the New York Mets come to town next month.

Scary as it may be, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers appear to be set in right field and center field, respectfully. That means the fight for a roster spot in the outfield will be fierce this spring. Gamel was signed to a deal earlier this month and provides the Astros with a left-handed bat. Trammell was another offseason acquisition, and Houston is sure to give him a long look as well.

The wild card might be Melton. The Astros top prospect has all the tools to be an impact bat in the big leagues, but he'll have to show a much more patient approach this spring after posting a tame .310 on-base percentage in the minors last season.

Astros utility player(s)

Mauricio Dubón, IF/OF

Zach Dezenzo, IF/OF

Shay Whitcomb, IF

Luis Guillorme, IF

César Salazar, C

Jon Singleton, IF

Jesus Bastidas,

Zack Short, IF

Dubón's spot on the Astros roster is all but secure, however, the competition to be second bench bat in the Astros dugout will be intense. Singleton's left-handed power certainly bolsters his standing, but Houston may want to cede those reps to one of their young prospects like Dezenzo or Whitcomb. Guillorme's recent signing brings a veteran presence into the mix as well.

A name to keep an eye on this spring is Salazar. He's highly regarded in the organization, but the team's desire to keep Alvarez likely torpedoes the notion of carrying three catchers. Short and Bastidas are two non-roster invitees to keep tabs on this spring, but fans forget the idea of Cam Smith joining the party unless Houston suffers an inordinate number of injuries during spring training.

