Don’t be shocked if this Astros player is gone by the MLB trade deadline

While fans may be more focused on the here and now, you can rest assured that front offices across Major League Baseball have already set their sights on the July 31st trade deadline. The Houston Astros are barely a month into the 2025 season, but GM Dana Brown would be doing a disservice to the organization and the fanbase if he wasn't at least kickstarting some conversations that could turn into something more the closer as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

The Astros already swung a blockbuster trade this past offseason after shipping All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Houston, however, has at least one more major trade chip in their back pocket, and it'll be curious to see if Brown intends to cash it in later this summer.

Framber Valdez is in his final guaranteed year with the Astros and plans to explore free agency during the offseason. Some Astros fans may be rather perturbed by the notion that Houston should trade their Opening Day starter, but with an expiring contract and numerous young pitchers showing signs of progress, it's not out of the question to think that Valdez could be on the move later this summer.

The Astros may choose to deal Framber Valdez at the MLB trade deadline rather than lose him for nothing during the offseason

Heading into Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals, Valdez was 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched. That's not what Astros fans expect from the southpaw, but it's not a far cry from the numbers the Valdez put up at the outset of the 2024 season either. He has a well-established track record and has been one of the most durable starters in MLB over the last three seasons. That will be attractive to other GMs looking to bolster their starting rotation for a postseason run.

Valdez has playoff experience, and being a lefty only enhances his résumé. If the right deal comes along, perhaps one that allows Houston to upgrade the lineup for an October run of their own, Brown may have a difficult time saying, no.

There's no question, however, that parting with Valdez would weaken Houston's starting rotation. Nevertheless, with Hunter Brown's early-season performance helping him claim the crown of ace, Lance McCullers Jr. impending return, and the development of Ryan Gusto and AJ Blubaugh, Houston may be able to cut ties with Valdez and still remain in contention for the AL pennant.

It's certainly not without risk, and would be a difficult pill for the Astros fanbase to swallow. Houston could always choose to ride with Valdez through the end of the year, attach a qualifying offer to his signing this winter, and reap the benefits of a draft pick in 2026. But if Brown and Co. see a better option available at the trade deadline, Astros fans shouldn't be shocked to see Houston's front office make a deal.

The Astros were willing to listen to trade offers this past offseason, so there's no reason to think Houston wouldn't be amenable to such talks once the July 31st deadline arrives.

