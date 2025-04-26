Astros fans will feel burned by ESPN's 'most talented team ever' choice

There have been a lot of really, really talented Houston Astros teams in recent years. The Astros, who've made the playoffs every year since 2017, have famously made a number of deep postseason runs during that span, and won two World Series championships. Picking the most talented of all of those teams is exceedingly tough.

However, the fine folks at ESPN took a shot at it when they recently released their rankings for the most talented teams in baseball history. The good news is that an Astros team did win the No. 1 overall spot, but the bad news is that it was the 2019 Astros team that fell just short of taking home the title.

ESPN names 2019 Astros named the most talented team ever

Before you start sending Bradford Doolittle or ESPN angry letters for their choice, it is important to realize that these rankings have a strong statistical component associated with them. Yes, you are still allowed to like other Astros teams better, this is just one perspective.

That said, the 2019 squad was absolutely loaded. That year saw Alex Bregman post the best season of his career, Yordan Alvarez win Rookie of the Year, and Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole finish 1-2 in the Cy Young voting. Losing a tight World Series to the Washington Nationals was brutal, but this was an extremely good team on paper.

If it is any comfort, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a similar tale to the Astros, and came in at No. 2 on the list. Cody Bellinger was named the NL MVP in 2019 and Los Angeles also had three starters that finished in the top 10 of NL Cy Young voting. Just like the Astros in the World Series, the Dodgers fell to the Nationals in one of the most devastating playoff losses you're ever going to see.

Given all the success the Astros have found, most fans can look back fondly and without too much regret about 2019 or other playoff exits. However, that doesn't mean there isn't a twinge of what could have been.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill