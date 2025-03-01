3 Astros players we'll be glad are gone in 2025 and 2 we'll wish would have stayed

It's fair to say that this offseason was a watershed moment for the Houston Astros. While they did add some exciting players like Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith, and Christian Walker, the club lost superstar third baseman Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker; a player who was on a path to stardom.

Time will tell of the Astros hit the right notes with their choices. If the team struggles, Dana Brown could quickly become the villain in Houston and potentially find himself out of a job.

Some moves will undoubtedly look great while others will age like spoiled milk. Let's look at the players who left Houston this offseason and won't be missed, but also couple who will continue to be painful losses.

3 Astros players we'll be glad are gone in 2025

It was time for the Astros and Justin Verlander to part ways

Verlander is going to be a Hall of Famer and there is a good argument that his plaque should include an Astros hat. Verlander was an absolute workhorse and Houston wouldn't have come close to their dominant run the past several seasons without him.

But Verlander's injury issues last year, combined with the arrival of Father Time, made it abundantly clear that the Astros needed to move on. Verlander landed a deal with the San Francisco Giants, one that should be the last contract he signs before he retires. Astros fans will hope he kills it, but are glad Houston isn't the team who'll cutting his checks in 2025.

Losing Ryan Pressly isn't a big deal, but there's a catch

Considered to be one of the most steady late-inning relievers in baseball for several years, one hopes that Pressly finds all the success he wants and more with the Chicago Cubs. But Houston couldn't afford to pay him that kind of money in 2025 with Josh Hader closing games.

By trading Pressly, Houston lessened the luxury tax hit while still having Hader and Bryan Abreu to cover the late innings. However, the Astros need to fill out their bullpen with real depth to make the move worth it. If the Astros are unable to do so, that could change the opinion of losing Pressly this offseason.

Alex Bregman was a great player, but the Astros are better off without him

Okay, okay, please put down your pitchforks. The Astros' persistant pursuit of Bregman this winter says a lot about his stature within the organization. Even after making moves to replace him, Houston continued to dialogue with Bregman because he brought value to the team and the community.

Bregman could end up having a fine season in Boston, but Houston has increased flexibility going forward. The results might be worse in 2025 with this course of action, but assuming Houston's front office navigates these waters correctly, the Astros will be better off in the future without Bregman's $30-plus million tying their hands.

2 Astros players we'll wish would have stayed in 2025

The Astros fixed Yusei Kikuchi and foolishly let him go

At the time, the Astros' trade for Yusei Kikuchi was pilloried by pretty much everyone. Houston gave up quite a bit of talent. There is still an argument that the trade was a bad idea, but Kikuchi's adjustments after coming to Houston took a lot of the sting out of the high price tag.

Unfortunately, half a season was all the milage Houston got out of Kikuchi. Scott Boras (Kikuchi's agent) was always going to make a reunion tough, but after they invested, it's wild that Houston didn't attempt to re-sign him. The deal Kikuchi signed with the Los Angeles Angels could end up being a bargain.

The Astros' outfield looks dicey without Kyle Tucker

There were reasons to trade Kyle Tucker when the Astros did. He was set to receive a big raise in arbitration and there was little-to-no progress in extension talks. Trading Tucker this offseason guaranteed Houston a real return for a player who was bound to leave next winter.

But Tucker is an all-world talent. With him out of the picture, fans will now have to cross their fingers and toes in hopes that Jose Altuve adapts well to playing on the outfield grass, and Chas McCormick remembers how to hit. That does not sound particularly appealing, even if the Altuve storyline is at least fun.

