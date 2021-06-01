Astros’ deadline overpay looks far worse after losing Yusei Kikuchi to AL West rival

When the Astros traded for Yusei Kikuchi at the trade deadline, the move was widely considered a overpay by Houston given Kikuchi's track record as a mid-4.00 ERA starter for most of his career. The fact that Houston gave up three very promising prospects for half-season of Kikuchi only added to that sentiment.

However, the narrative changed pretty quickly when Kikuchi made a couple adjustments and dominated with the Astros to the tune of a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts. All of a sudden, fans not only loved the move, but wanted the Astros to bring Kikuchi back this offseason.

Unfortunately, there has been little indication that a reunion between Kikuchi and the Astros was ever on the table. And that apparently allowed a division rival to capitalize.

On Monday morning, his departure became a reality as Kikuchi reportedly signed with the Angels on a three-year deal worth $63 million.

Astros lose Yusei Kikuchi to division-rival Angels in free agency

First things first: this is a great move by the Angels. One, it shows that that front office actually has some ability to spend this offseason. Second, they get to reap the benefits of Houston's good work to get Kikuchi's career back on track and address an area of severe need for their roster. Not to mention, they're making an in-road to the Japanese market, which has proven to pay financial dividends. The move could also help with their potential pursuit of Roki Sasaki.

While $21 million a year is not cheap, it does seem to be in line with the price for reliable starting pitching these days.

Unfortunately, all of that is bad news for the Astros. Not only did a division rival make a significant improvement at Houston's expense, but it highlights the problem with the Astros' trade for Kikuchi in the first place. Even though Kikuchi was very good after the trade, giving up three very valuable trade chips in Joey Loperfido, Will Wagner, and Jake Bloss for just 10 starts from him doesn't look responsible. Now, Houston is left with neither Kikuchi's production, nor a significant portion of their prospect depth.

One can commend Dana Brown and the front office for identifying Kikuchi as a starter that could help them make another run in the playoffs. However, that doesn't mean the price they paid for him was a good one. With Kikuchi officially gone, it could be a move that haunts the Astros for a long time, especially if any of those three prospects turn into everyday contributors.

