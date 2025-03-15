2 Astros players who've played their way onto Opening Day roster, 2 who played their way off

The Houston Astros can only take 26 players into Opening Day, and it's safe to say that about 80% of the roster has already been decided. Players like Josh Hader and Framber Valdez are locks to be part of the Astros Opening Day roster. While it's unknown where exactly Jose Altuve will be lining up defensively, the former MVP will be on the field for Houston's game on March 27th against the New York Mets.

But while most of the spots are spoken for, several prospects, non-roster invitees, and fringe performers are still battling for a spot on the Astros Opening Day roster. Which two players have played their way onto the roster, and who's played their way off?

2 Astros players who've played their way onto Opening Day roster

Cam Smith, Astros infielder/outfielder

Smith has been the most electric player in West Palm Beach this spring. Acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker, Smith has shown tremendous patience at the dish with plenty of pop as well. The question remaining, however, where does he play defensively? If Smith is able to convince the Astros coaching staff that he can handle the move from third base to right field, his production has been impressive enough to warrant a spot on the Astros Opening Day roster.

Steven Okert, Astros pitcher

The Astros relief corps has been one of the biggest concerns all spring. Sure, with Hader and Bryan Abreu at the backend of the bullpen, Houston should be able to rest easy in the eighth and ninth innings. But with Ryan Pressly gone, there's an obvious void. Thankfully, Houston has gotten some good news here as Okert has stepped up in a big way this spring. In six appearances covering seven innings, Okert has yet to allow a hit and has struck out 10 batters. He's earned a spot in the Astros bullpen.

2 Astros players who've played their way off Opening Day roster

Jon Singleton, Astros infielder

After signing Christian Walker, it became apparent that Houston was ready to turn the page from the failed Jose Abreu experiment at first base and Singleton may well be out the door as well. The left-handed slugger's only hope of retaining his Opening Day roster may hinge on the health of Walker. The Astros' biggest free agent acquisition suffered an oblique injury, and if he's not 100% by Opening Day, Singleton might sneak onto the roster. But based on his spring performance, he shouldn't despite the team's desire for more lefty bats.

Ben Gamel, Astros outfielder

The Astros signed Gamel as a stop-gap for an outfield that was in desperate need of retooling. But with Altuve looking like the Astros Opening Day left fielder, and Smith auditioning in right field, Houston may no longer have a need for Gamel when the Mets come to town in less than two weeks. He's just 3-for-14 in seven games this spring with none of those three hits going for extra bases.

