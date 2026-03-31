Young Astros star announces 2026 Gold Glove candidacy with Web Gem-filled weekend

Cam Smith has been pegged as a breakout candidate for the Houston Astros, and his athleticism is a big reason why. While we'll have to see if the bat comes around and can stay productive over the long haul, when it comes to the glove, the youngster made a big statement over the weekend against a division rival in the Los Angeles Angels.

Smith made a superb leaping catch on Saturday to rob Mike Trout of a potential double. That proved to be just a warm-up for what was to come. On Sunday, he made a spectacular grab in foul territory to retire Zach Neto. On the play, he traveled 137 feet to run down the ball before his momentum carried him into the netting around the right field seats. The play had just a 20% catch probability per Statcast, and beat Nathan Lukes' 2025 high of 136 feet traveled on a catch.

Cam Smith covers A TON of ground 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iBMGAwuLKQ — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2026

It was a stellar display and announced to the world that if nothing else, Smith is a legitimate Gold Glove candidate in 2026.

The Astros have a budding defensive maven in Cam Smith

Here's the wild thing: Smith has only been playing right field for about 13 months. The 23-year-old was a third baseman at Florida State and had only played the hot corner during his albeit brief minor league career.

However, when he arrived in Houston last winter, fellow Kyle Tucker trade package member Isaac Paredes had a stranglehold on third base. Seemingly on a whim, the Astros decided to try Smith out in right field during last year's spring training.

He took to it like a fish to water, which on the surface is surprising. Third base is all about quick-twitch reactions. All that matters is a player's first step. Right field is different. There are greater positioning concerns depending on each hitter's individual batted ball profile. First step matters, too, but more important is reading the ball off the bat, taking the right route, and understanding spin. Perhaps the toughest transition point is developing an awareness of the wall, something that Smith showed off when he robbed Trout.

There are reasons to believe Smith would excel at the position. The most translatable skill from the hot corner to right field is arm strength, and he certainly has a cannon. His arm strength ranked in the 88th percentile last season.

More important is Smith's athleticism. His 29.3 feet per second sprint speed from a year ago was a 95th percentile mark. He moves well and has great agility to adjust and turn on a dime if needed.

Smith already showed last year that he can be a defensive stalwart, earning a nod as a Gold Glove finalist. Now, he's showing that he's even more comfortable and could finish the year with the trophy. If his bat comes around and performs up to expectations, the Astros might have a five-tool superstar on their hands.