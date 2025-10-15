Astros' Opening Day gamble just paid off in most unexpected way

Cam Smith was the topic of conversation for the Houston Astros heading into the 2025 season. The key prospect they received in the Kyle Tucker trade with the Chicago Cubs, the Astros did two things that defied baseball logic: placed Smith on their Opening Day roster but played him at a position he had never played before. Smith was the replacement for Tucker in right field, and the gamble paid off as the rookie was named a Gold Glove finalist among American League outfielders.

Gold Glove selections are often a popularity contest, as once a player has won one, it's a safe bet that they will be recognized moving forward. Which makes it even more impressive that a first-year player at a new position was able to sneak in as a finalist. A third baseman by trade, Smith's arm has become a strength for the Astros in the outfield, but he has also been impressive with his range.

Cam Smith in right field was an Astros Opening Day surprise that just became their smartest decision

Smith being a natural in the outfield is one of the biggest takeaways from the 2025 season. The trade for Carlos Correa at the trade deadline has created an infield logjam for the Astros, and it would have been tough to envision a path back to third base for Smith. While the Astros likely resolve that logjam with a trade of Christian Walker, they don't have to worry about Smith in right field.

While Smith's glove looked the part for the duration of the season, offensively, it was an inconsistent story. During the first half of the season, Smith was on the ascent toward becoming a fixture in the middle of the Astros' starting lineup. However, he finished the season with a slash line of .188/.269/.277 with a wRC+ of 56 in his last 227 plate appearances. A sign that, perhaps, he could have benefited from a trip back down to the minors to make some adjustments.

Not to be overlooked, Mauricio Dubón was also named a finalist as a utility player. The Astros have a decision to make on Dubón this offseason, considering he is a non-tender candidate.