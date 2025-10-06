6 Astros players who may not survive the upcoming non-tender deadline

The Houston Astros season definitely did not end the way the fans and front office had hoped. After leading the AL West throughout most of the 2025 season, Houston fell apart down the stretch, missed the postseason for the first time in eight years, and has a multitude of questions to answer this winter.

One of the first items on GM Dana Brown's list this offseason will be compiling a list of players who'll be non-tendered before next month's deadline. Unlike in years past, Brown could have a lengthy list as he and the Astros front office look to jettison a number of under-performers while also looking to cut payroll heading into next season.

6 Astros players who could be non-tendered this offseason

Enyel De Los Santos, Astros pitcher

Enyel De Los Santos joined the Astros roster midway through the 2025 season and made 22 appearances out of the Houston bullpen. While the Astros could certainly use all the arms they can muster given the number of injuries that incurred last season, De Los Santos is line for arbitration, and Houston will need to be very shrewd when it comes to offseason spending.

Luis Garcia, Astros pitcher

Luis Garcia, like De Los Santos, is in line for a pay raise, Unfortunately, given the uncertainty surrounding his status for next season, there's no way the Astros can afford to spend any extra money on a player who may not even suit up in 2026. Houston could always non-tender Garcia and re-sign him to a minor-league deal while he rehabs next spring.

Chas McCormick, Astros outfielder

The Astros could've (and should've) non-tendered Chas McCormick last offseason. In line for another bump in pay, there's zero chance Houston will look to keep the fading outfielder around in 2026. McCormick hit just .210 with a 59 OPS+ in 100 at-bats last season. That type of production is not worth $3 million-plus next season.

Jesús Sanchez, Astros outfielder

Jesús Sanchez was supposed to bolster the Astros lineup down the stretch, but instead laid a giant egg. The Astros acquired Sanchez from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline after he posted a .256/.320/.420 slash line with the Fish. But after joining the Astros, he hit a meager .199/.269/.342 with a 68 OPS+. There's no way Houston can bring back Sanchez in 2026.

Ramón Urías, Astros infielder

Another one of the Astros' trade deadline pickups, Ramon Urías seems unlikely to return to Houston in 2026. An above-average fielder, Urías' spot on the Astros roster will be quite redundant with Brice Matthews, Shay Whitcomb, and Zach Dezenzo all heading to spring training next February.

Mauricio Dubón, Astros utility player

Arguably the most controversial name on the list, Mauricio Dubón may have played his last game in an Astros uniform. After making $5 million in 2025, can the Astros afford to shell out even more to retain Dubón's services through arbitration next season. If Houston and Dubón agree to a team-friendly contract before the non-tender deadline, then perhaps he'll return next season. Otherwise, it's hard to see a reunion between the Astros and their longtime utility player in 2026.

