The Athletic just dropped some intriguing reasons for Cam Smith Astros breakout

As the Houston Astros desperately fight to keep their contention window open, they're left staring down the possibility of a bleak future. With an aging roster, a barren farm system, and few young big leaguers who can be counted on to make an impact, it becomes clear that the house of cards will soon collapse.

In the short-term, things could use a boost as well. After missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade, it's reasonable enough to question whether or not the Astros truly did enough over the winter to improve the club, and perhaps more importantly, to stave off the declining performance of some of their aging cornerstones.

A bold prediction could bring some light, however. As Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required) explains, Houston's best young asset, Cam Smith, could be in line for a breakout in 2026.

A Cam Smith breakout not only brightens the Astros future, but makes success in 2026 more plausible

Sarris's prediction isn't based on feeling. We all know that Smith is talented, and we saw that talent shine through at points last season. What Sarris is talking about is him putting together all his tools and yielding production that lasts.

"It’s good to be on a list of pre-peak players who run fast and hit fast, and Smith is in the top third of the league in both. He even adds a plus arm, with 88th percentile arm strength. The way forward for him will be in his pitch selection, which was not a strength, but also not terrible last year. He’s chasing less this spring, which counts as only a small good sign," Sarris explains.

What he's talking about is Smith's elite bat speed (84th percentile last year) and sprint speed (88th percentile), driving improvements that make him more productive. There are things that Smith needs to refine, such as his 39th percentile chase rate and his 24th percentile whiff rate, but on the foundation of the raw athleticism he possesses, he's already ahead of the game, meaning he can launch himself to stardom if such technical improvements come to fruition.

Offhandedly, Sarris also mentions Smith's stellar arm strength, which, in conjunction with his speed translating to range in the outfield, turned him into a Gold Glove finalist last season. That was made more impressive considering he learned the position on the fly as he transitioned from third base. If he can tap into his tools in a similar way at the plate, he could be in for a monster year.

In another section, Smith shows up again as having one of the best bat path metrics among players under 26, specifically in regard to the way his swing is geared to generate power.

If this prediction comes true, it could offset some of the signs of decline we've seen in players like Jose Altuve and Christian Walker, putting Houston in a better position to compete in the AL West and/or garner a wild card berth in 2026.

Beyond this season, it would give the club a foundational piece to build around. By himself, Smith becoming a star won't be enough to stave off the Astros' inevitable decline in 2027 and beyond, but if they get lucky with some other top prospects like Brice Matthews, Walker Janek, Ethan Frey, and others coming through and reaching their potential quickly, they might just be able to bridge the gap and avoid a prolonged rebuild. The chances of that happening aren't great, but it is technically possible.

What should have fans optimistic is that this isn't a prediction that comes out of thin air. There's hard data to suggest it's possible. The real question becomes, does it happen this year, or is this something that comes to pass down the road? If it's the latter, the Astros might find themselves coming up short in the 2026 race.