The Houston Astros increased their lead in the AL West with a win on Tuesday at Coors Field and a Seattle Mariners loss, but the news wasn't all good throughout the clubhouse. Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez, who's been on the injured list for almost two months, suffered yet another setback as he attempts to recover from a small fracture in his hand.

After weeks upon weeks of hearing that Álvarez is nearing a return to the active roster, Astros GM Dana Brown gave a troubling update. Brown informed the media that Álvarez will now seek yet another opinion, this time from a hand specialist, after feeling pain upon his arrival at the team's training facility in Florida. Until the results are known and the Astros have more information, Álvarez has been shutdown from baseball activities.

This is the last thing the Astros wanted to hear. Houston is already dealing with numerous injuries to their starting rotation, and just lost Jeremy Peña to a broken rib. Throw in injuries to Brendan Rodgers, Zach Dezenzo, Jacob Melton, and Chas McCormick, and it's quite amazing that Houston is even above .500, much less leading the division.

Yordan Álvarez setback just made the Astros’ trade deadline dilemma even worse

Álvarez's latest setback, however, could have major implications on the upcoming MLB trade deadline. The Astros are known to be in the market for a left-handed hitter, and have even been linked to Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, but Álvarez's injury update may force Houston to add more than just one bat.

With Álvarez, Melton, and Rodgers on the shelf, the only left-handed hitters in the Astros lineup at the moment are Taylor Trammell, Victor Caratini, and César Salazar. Outside of Caratini, there are no full-time players on that list, and even Caratini is more of a part-time player.

Adding Mullins could certainly bolster the Astros' lineup ahead of the July 31 deadline, but Houston could be forced to think bigger. Another Orioles' bat to target could be the left-handed hitting Ryan O'Hearn. A likely All-Star, O'Hearn is on an expiring contract and would provide plenty of pop from the left side if Álvarez is ticketed for surgery.

Astros fans should know more about Álvarez's condition in the next few days, and both Houston's fanbase and front office will be holding their collective breaths as they hope to hear good news in regards to their injured slugger. If Álvarez is slated to miss much more time, Houston's wishlist at the trade deadline just became a little longer.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors