Astros Rumors: Houston aggressively pursuing Orioles top trade target

The worst kept secret at this year's MLB trade deadline is the Houston Astros' need for a left-handed bat. With Yordan Álvarez still on the IL, Houston's need for some pop from the left side is all the more necessary. USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting that the Astros are aggressively pursuing a left-handed hitter ahead of the deadline and have their eyes fixed on Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins.

Mullins will be a highly sought-after name at this year's deadline, though the O's are still hesitant to become sellers. Nightengale suggested that Orioles' GM Mike Elias is still undecided on the direction Baltimore will take at the July 31 deadline despite their sub .500 record.

Mullins checks a few boxes — he's a left-handed hitter on an expiring deal with a salary that would probably keep Houston under the luxury tax. The former All-Star also plays above-average defense in the outfield and this type of trade would likely shift Jose Altuve back to the infield. But there are some drawbacks to adding Mullins to the Astros roster.

Astros Rumors: Houston aggressively pursuing Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins

Mullins may be a left-handed bat, but he's nowhere near the player fans have seen over the last few years. From 2021-2024, Mullins owned a .258/.325/.440 slash line with a 114 OPS+. This season, however, Mullins is only hitting .213/.295/.413 with a 101 OPS+. He may be a left-handed bat, but his swing hasn't been very impactful.

If the Orioles still aren't sold on the notion of being sellers at this stage of the season, it could make this type of deal difficult to come by. Elias may want to hold out hope that his team — which was supposed to compete for the AL East crown this season — catches fire in July and turns into buyers at the MLB trade deadline. This indecisive approach on the part of the Orioles front office could force Houston to pivot to a more committed seller like the Colorado Rockies or Chicago White Sox.

Neither of those teams, however, have the type of left-handed bat Houston is looking for. A deal for Mullins makes perfect sense, but the timing is not on the Astros side. If Baltimore is looking to walk that fine line between contender and pretender, it may take something to sweeten the pot. Astros fans should keep an eye on the O's win-loss record over the next week or two, as that could easily dictate whether or not Mullins becomes a realistic option.

