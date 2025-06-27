MLB experts state obvious about Astros’ trade deadline, but a division rival looms

The trade deadline is about a month away and the Houston Astros' path seems clear. As of this moment, they are the favorites to win the AL West once again, but their lead isn't so big that they can afford to stand pat, especially with their roster flaws. In short, the Astros are clearly buyers at the deadline and little is going to change that.

That assessment was one shared by The Athletic when the outlet released their trade deadline tiers this week and placed Houston in the "Typical Buyers" tier. Again, no surprises here. However, what is worth noting is that the division rival Seattle Mariners were placed in that same tier alongside the Astros which seems to set the stage for a real battle this summer.

The Astros will need to meet the Mariners aggressiveness ahead of the MLB trade deadline

Seattle trails the Astros by 5.5 games in the division, but are in a good position to snag a wild card spot. Given the amount of young talent on their roster, as well as the otherworldly heater that Cal Raleigh is on right now, the Mariners should be more motivated than ever to make a push for a postseason run this year.

The good news is that the Astros and Mariners aren't competing for the same types of players, at least for the most part. Houston needs a left-handed bat — one that can play second base ideally. Seattle needs a first baseman that can give their offense a boost along with bullpen help.

There is overlap on pursuing starting pitching, but every team is looking for that at the deadline and the Mariners' "need" for a starter seems pretty low unless Bryce Miller doesn't bounce back from his bone spur troubles.

In short, the Astros cannot afford to rest on their laurels at the trade deadline despite having a healthy division lead at the moment. They have real roster needs to address if they want to make a deep run in the 2025 playoffs. If they don't act decisively, the Mariners could seize the momentum and leave Houston wondering what in hell's bathroom happened.

