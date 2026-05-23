Yordan Alvarez's injury vs. Cubs may have confirmed Astros fans’ biggest fear

If you were to make a list of the Houston Astros cannot afford to lose to an injury, Yordan Alvarez would probably be at the top of it. Sure, the Astros have already dealt with absences to key personnel like Hunter Brown, Josh Hader, and Jeremy Peña, but this offense cannot function without Alvarez at the moment and we saw last year what this lineup looks like without him. Unfortunately, that could be Houston's reality.

In the top of the sixth inning against the Cubs, Alvarez took an ugly swing and was obviously in pain afterwards, with the early indicators being something with his back or ribs. Manager Joe Espada wasted no time in pulling Alvarez from the game and that, Astros fans, might be the true last straw for this team in 2026.

Yordan Alvarez was removed from the game after one swing in the sixth inning pic.twitter.com/raeU8Uq861 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 23, 2026

Yordan Alvarez pulled early from game against Cubs with obvious injury that could cost the Astros their 2026 season

It is too early to make too many guesses about the severity of Alvarez's injury, but getting instantly pulled is not the most confidence-inspiring place to start. Anything from a tweak or bruised rib all the way to a more severe oblique or back injury are in play at the moment. The one thing we do know is that any amount of time that Alvarez is on the shelf are games that Houston cannot afford to be anymore short-handed.

Alvarez leads the Astros' offense by a mile in terms of wRC+ at an impressive 179. If he isn't in the picture, the next closest everyday player is Christian Walker who, while he has had very encouraging spurts this season, hasn't exactly shown much in the way of consistency in 2026 and is coming off a bad 2025 season. Carlos Correa is out, Peña has been slow in his return, and Jose Altuve faces an uncertain future while dealing with an oblique injury.

At this point, who else is left to have hope in on the Astros if Alvarez is out for an appreciable amount of time. Sure, Houston might be able to steal games here and there, especially as some guys get healthy. However, without Alvarez, it is hard to see any path back to contention this season and, with guys getting older and older and the talent pipeline from the minors being a trickly, one does wonder if Houston's window will be closed if Alvarez is out for a while.