Why the Astros paying Alex Bregman should take precedence over Kyle Tucker extension

The MLB offseason has officially arrived, and Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman is now a free agent. The biggest decision at this time for Houston is whether or not to re-sign Bregman to a long-term extension. It has been by far the biggest talking point for this fanbase since the Astros got eliminated surprisingly early from the 2024 postseason in a sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers.

There has been overwhelming support from Astros fans to make this extension happen and keep Bregman in H-Town. This isn’t a surprise, as the two-time World Series champion is one of the team's primary fan favorites. The third overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft from LSU made his debut in 2016, and quickly became one of the most popular Astros, thanks to his slick plays on the field and his personality. Bregman hit 26 homers in 2024, which is the most he has had since 2019.

However, the front office and GM Dana Brown also have to consider the situation with All-Star right-fielder Kyle Tucker throughout the process, as he will be a free agent next offseason. At 27 years old, the three-time All-Star and Gold Glover is one of the brightest young outfielders in the game.

Tucker offers a lot of still untapped potential, and would be looking for a large extension in 2025. The Astros may not have enough money or be willing to pay them both. In that case, it is far more important to pay Bregman at the moment. Here’s why.

Re-signing Bregman keeps the Astros' championship window and golden era alive

This is the most important reason why the Astros need to do whatever it takes to keep Bregman. Now heading into his 10th year, the veteran third baseman offers the winning experience and continuity needed to keep the championship window open, which owner Jim Crane has been very vocal about in the past. The two-time All-Star and 2018 All-Star MVP has proven time and time again his value to the team and helped bring two World Series championships to the city. His walk-off single in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series was one of the all-time moments for this team, not to mention his grand slam in the 2019 World Series and his MVP caliber season that year, as well as his consistent contributions to the 2022 World Series title.

We have seen Bregman deliver in the postseason and the big moments throughout the years with 19 home runs and 54 RBI total in his playoff career. Bregman had four home runs and 10 RBI in 2017, and three home runs and 11 RBI in 2022 while hitting almost .300. Not to mention, his defense has been consistently stellar at the corner infield position, and he just captured his first ever Gold Glove. This is an Astros championship culture player that is needed in the clubhouse for his leadership and calm demeanor during difficult stretches. All this represents something we have not seen enough of from Tucker. Also a 2015 first round pick, King Tuck has struggled in the postseason, especially recently, with a .000 average in 2024 and a .150 average in 2023 with only one RBI.

Besides the 2021 postseason of four home runs and 15 RBI, as well as a couple of homers in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, Tucker can't hold a candle to Bregman's past and current postseason production. Tucker is also not one of the vocal players in the clubhouse, and while that is just part of his personality, the perception of a lack of emotions from him have, at times, frustrated fans in the past.

In essence, you're not just paying for past production with Bregman. You're paying for future mettle that Tucker may not be able to provide.

There aren't many other options at third base for Astros moving forward

The Astros front office has typically been known to be somewhat conservative when it comes to handing out long -erm extensions, which has paved the path for players like Carlos Correa to move on. However, in this case, there are hardly any great options when it comes to potentially replacing Bregman at third base, which could change their thinking. While they could promote Shay Whitcomb, who has potential, they would have to more than likely sign a bounceback player like Yoan Moncada, or even trade for an aging Nolan Arenado. While Houston would have to hand out a large long-term contract with a high average annual value to retain Bregman, it seems more worth it this time around. Also, Jose Altuve has shown how much Bregman means to this team, with the second basemanvoicing his strong support for retaining him and wanting to talk to Jim Crane.

The Astros might also have more creative options in 2026 when it comes to the outfield, but right now, trying to keep this core of offensive players together by re-signing Bregman for another run in 2025 needs to be the priority.