While the Houston Astros have worked their way into the thick of the postseason picture this year, it’s mostly been in spite of the fact they have some question marks in their outfield. Jake Meyers has been great, but he’s currently on the injured list and doesn’t have the best track record. Cam Smith started strong in right field but has scuffled as of late. Guys like Cooper Hummel, Taylor Trammell and Jesús Sánchez have all shuttled through left field to various degrees of success.

And while that production (or lack thereof) likely doesn’t inspire much confidence with Astros fans, a new mock draft from Bleacher Report has added a bit of intrigue into how Houston could add a dynamic talent to its outfield that could change the complexion of the entire organization.

Way-too-early 2026 mock draft could reshape Astros outfield forever

In its new mock draft, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter had the Astros picking TCU outfielder Sawyer Strosnider with the No. 22 pick in the draft. After picking two catchers and an infielder in the first round the last three years, Strosnider would add a new wrinkle to an outfield that’s in dire need of some breakout talent.

“A tooled-up outfielder capable of filling up the stat sheet, Strosnider hit .350/.420/.650 with 13 doubles, 10 triples, 11 home runs, 51 RBI, 52 runs scored and 10 steals in his freshman season at TCU. The draft-eligible sophomore was also a basketball player and high-jumper in high school, and that athleticism gives him significant untapped potential on the baseball diamond,” Reuter wrote.

While a lot can change between now and next year’s draft (Jace LaViolette was projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft at this time last year and ended up being taken with the No. 27 pick), Houston’s pick of Strosnider would be a clear win.

As Reuter said, the freshman looked the part during his freshman year with the Horned Frogs and had no problem handling Big 12 pitching. His strong debut season earned him Perfect Game National Freshman Player of the Year honors along with being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year along with a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

It’s worth noting that Reuter has the Astros selecting with the No. 22 pick, which is based on where they’re at at this point this year. There’s always a chance they could draft later than that if they end up making a postseason run, which could lead to them picking too late to draft Strosnider.

If Houston does end up picking with Strosnider still on the board, he’d be the no-brainer pick. He’s the sixth outfielder off the board in Reuter’s mock draft behind Drew Burress (Georgia Tech), Derek Curiel (LSU), AJ Gracia (Virginia), Caden Bogenpohl (Missouri State) and Brady Harris, who is currently a high schooler at Trinity Christian Academy (FL).

There’s a lot to be decided about the Astros before next year’s draft rolls around, but Reuter’s mock draft is a perfect example of the amount of talent the Astros could have to choose from at next year’s draft.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill