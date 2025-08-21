Jake Meyers needs to return soon so Astros can fix this brutal lineup flaw

It’s hard to wonder where the Houston Astros would be this season if it wasn’t for Jake Meyers. After entering the season with a career OPS+ of 85, Meyers got off to an electric starter this year and has posted an OPS+ of 115 this year prior to going on the injured list on July 10 due to a calf strain.

That month-plus without Meyers has exposed one of the biggest flaws on the Astros’ roster, as they’ve gotten next to no production from the center field options who have filled in in Meyers’ absence.

Jake Meyers needs to return soon so Astros can fix the bottom of their lineup

The Astros have gone 15-17 in the 32 games that Meyers has missed, and they’ve had four players spend time in center field (Taylor Trammell, Jacob Melton, Kenedy Corona and Chas McCormick). None of those four players have been above league-average by measure of wRC+. Trammell’s been the closest with a 98 wRC+, but he’s hit just .233 with a strikeout rate of 29.4%.

Trammell has already played in 40 games this year (which is 11 away from his career-high mark), but it’s clear that he’s best suited as a fourth outfielder as opposed to a player who should be out there everyday.

The same can be said for McCormick, who has made the second-most appearances in center (23) and has hit .200 with three RBI and a 25% strikeout rate across that span. Although he was a breakout star for the Astros in 2022 and ‘23, he’s hit just .215 in the 151 games since, which should have him on the outside looking in of the Astros’ outfield picture after the season.

Perhaps the most upsetting part of the lack of production has been the struggles of rookie Jacob Melton, who entered the season as Houston’s No. 2 prospect and has been called up three separate times this year. While his first stint with the Astros came when Meyers was healthy, he’s had two separate stints on the major league roster since Meyers got hurt and has combined to hit just .091 across 21 at-bats.

The good news for the Astros that things should get better soon. Not only is Meyers getting closer to his return, but Yordan Alvarez also appears to be inching closer to being able to make a difference on the major league level. That, coupled with returns to form from Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, offers some hope that the Astros will be able to put their recent dismal stretch of play in the rearview.

But, if they really want to compete in the loaded American League, they’re going to need to get Meyers back quickly.

