Uninspiring Astros addition doesn't move the needle after failed tenure with Rockies

If you can't make it in Colorado (and later Pittsburgh), it's doubtful that your contributions are going to make much of a difference. But beggars can't be choosers, and the Houston Astros are looking for any type of reinforcements they can find to help bolster the club's beleaguered bullpen.

On Friday, the Astros signed Jalen Beeks to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training. The left-hander has plenty of major league experience, which is a plus, but after last year's struggles with the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates, one has to wonder how much Beeks has left in the tank.

Astros bolster bullpen, sign Jalen Beeks to minor-league deal with invite to spring training

Beeks does bring one thing to the table that few other relievers in Astros' camp do; he's left-handed. The Houston relief corps, outside of closer Josh Hader, is not ripe with lefties. Bryan King is the only other southpaw reliever on the Astros roster, and was largely assumed by many to be a lock for the Opening Day roster simply because he throws left handed (and he had a good rookie season).

But Beeks' addition may change things just a little bit. Unlike so many other relief pitchers who are at Astros camp in West Palm Beach this spring, King has minor-league options remaining. Though King put up good numbers in 2024, there are questions as to whether or not the 28-year-old can duplicate this rookie performance.

Jalen Beeks to Astros, who’d been looking to upgrade their pen — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 7, 2025

King posted an impressive 2.39 ERA and 29.4 strikeout-rate in 28 appearances out of the Astros bullpen last season. But his spring has gotten off to somewhat of a rocky start. King has made it into three Grapefruit League games, and has walked four of the 19 batters he's faced. King has two strikeouts to go along with a wild pitch, a hit batsman, and three base hits.

Though Beeks didn't have tremendous success in 2024, he did answer the bell 71 times. Beeks ranked 19th among all relievers in appearances and 30th in innings pitched. Sometimes the best ability, especially for relievers, is avail-ability.

Much has been made about the Astros lineup this spring, but the bullpen is still a giant question mark heading into the 2025 season. The addition of Beeks is nothing to sneeze at, but it certainly doesn't move the needle.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors