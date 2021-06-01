Unexpected former AL West foe could provide stopgap solution for Astros at first base

The Houston Astros very clearly need a real solution at first base going into 2025. Jon Singleton was barely passable at the plate most of the time, and represented a significant negative defensively. Obviously, Jose Abreu did not work out...at all.

Unlike in previous years where the first base market was pretty barren, this offseason features a number of intriguing options at multiple price points.

The Astros have been active so far in doing their due diligence throughout the first base market this offseason. Houston has been repeatedly connected to Christian Walker, even if the financial fit only makes sense if Alex Bregman leaves. Towards the lower end of the market, Carlos Santana has emerged as a potential option, as well as a short-term solution with some upside (though the Mariners picked up on that one, too).

Speaking of those Ms, if the Astros are looking to shop in the clearance aisle to address first base, one option that they absolutely need to entertain is free agent Ty France, assuming Houston thinks they can actually fix him.

First in the field and now with the bat! 😤



Ty France puts the @Reds on top. pic.twitter.com/23dpl91rwe — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2024

Ty France could be an interesting fit for the Astros at first base, but he has some familiar problems

France has some pluses in his column as a target for Houston. He is very likely to sign for cheap coming off a pair of subpar seasons, which certainly could matter. France also was a legitimately good hitter from 2020-2022 despite playing in one of the most hitter unfriendly environments in Seattle. Cheap and possessing offensive upside? That seems pretty good.

Unfortunately, France also comes with some huge red flags. After his OPS dipped to .703 in 2023 as his power seemingly disappeared, 2024 was even worse, with a .670 OPS in 535 plate appearances. France was so bad last season that the Mariners DFA'd him in the middle of the campaign, despite his previous production and integral clubhouse status. It would be one thing if France was still hitting the ball hard and getting unlucky, but his batted ball metrics were mediocre to terrible last season, with his .288 xBA being particularly alarming.

The fit between the Astros and France also isn't perfect on the defensive end. Even if one believes that a change of scenery would wake France's bat up, he has never been a particularly good defender at first, and he was arguably the worst first base defender in baseball in 2024. Given Houston's open frustration with Singleton's defense last season, one wonders if they would sign up for someone who might actually be worse.

If France can be had for cheap, or even on a non-guaranteed deal with a spring training invite, then sure. He has enough upside as a hitter to at least kick the tires on as a stopgap option. However, if he is looking for real money or a longer-term commitment, the Astros should probably look at more reliable options.

