This slugger’s slump is making Astros’ attempts to stabilize almost impossible

At the start of the 2026 season, it looked like the Houston Astros' decision to sign Christian Walker was finally starting to pay off. After an extremely disappointing 2025 campaign where nothing seemed to go right, Walker looked like a brand-new hitter. He hit a .307/.381/.569 line and nine homers through his first 38 games this season.

Unfortunately, that level of production didn't last as Walker, like many of his Astros teammates, is mired in a slump. Every player goes through such a slide at some point during the season, but the timing is awful for Houston and it's certainly raising some familiar red flags.

Christian Walker's slump might be the final straw for the Astros' season

Fans know that the Astros' pitching staff is in a dire state at the moment. Despite some heroics from Peter Lambert and Jason Alexander, the fact remains that many of the Astros' best pitchers are hurt, and those that are left haven't exactly risen to the challenge. That puts a lot of pressure on the offense, and as fans are quickly finding out, Yordan Alvarez can't do it all by himself.

As good as Walker's first 38 games were, his performance since then has been atrocious. Over the course of his last 12 games, Walker is slashing just .116/.191/.279 with two homers. While the strikeout numbers haven't been terrible, drawing a walk just three times in 47 plate appearances when you're not hitting is a tough sell.

One hopes that fans look back at this stretch as an anomaly and there's certainly hope that Walker can get back to doing what he was doing early in the season. But the Astros are running out of time.

If you think of the 90-win plateau is the bare minimum to get into the playoffs this season, it becomes very daunting for the Astros to enter into that conversation. At some point, not even another surge from Walker is going to be enough to dig the team out of the hole they're in.