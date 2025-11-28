This offseason is showing that Astros’ trade deadline may have closed their window

For better or worse, the Houston Astros were the talk of the MLB trade deadline, considering Dana Brown and Co. not only staged a reunion with Carlos Correa but also added different elements to their lineup with the trades for Jesus Sanchez and Ramon Urias. The issue is that the moves didn't work as the Astros missed the playoffs, failed to add a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, and have a bloated payroll outlook.

Urias was designated for assignment and Sanchez was a prime candidate to be non-tendered Friday night after a rough showing after the trade to Houston. Correa, to his credit, was fine serving as the team's third baseman, but his lack of power is concerning, given the Astros' commitment of over $ 60 million over the next three seasons.

That doesn't even take into account the Astros' atrocious three-year deal with Christian Walker last offseason appears to be unmovable this winter, and Correa anchoring down the hot corner could force the team to trade Isaac Paredes.

It's why the Astros' moving Mauricio Dubón to the Atlanta Braves was nothing more than a cost-cutting measure for Houston.

Astros' MLB trade deadline has aged horribly and likely closed the team's contention window

If that wasn't enough, the Astros have a massive void in their rotation with Framber Valdez likely to get paid at the top of the market this offseason. It begs to question if the focus for the Astros at the deadline should have been on adding a cost-controlled starting pitcher instead of looking for obscure fixes for their starting lineup.

The Astros dug themselves a hole at the deadline, and there doesn't appear to be a way they can get out of it without closing their contention window and resetting. The issue is that Jim Crane is a wild card and rarely gives up on a season. It's why Brown and Joe Espada are barreling toward a lame-duck season, with them inevitably turning into the scapegoats.

At least, in theory, Correa gets to retire in Houston. Hope it was worth it for the Astros.