Dana Brown's latest comments won't stop growing Astros trade rumors

Houston Astros General Manager Dana Brown has a mess on his hands this offseason, and sadly, most of it is of his own making. Those bad contracts (Jose Abreu and Rafael Montero) that Brown inherited upon his arrival are gone, but several deals that he's made over the past few years are coming home to roost this offseason.

Jose Altuve's five-year extension, coupled with Christian Walker's free agent deal from last winter, and the trade deadline pickup of Carlos Correa, have flooded the Astros' books. Though Framber Valdez's salary will be deducted from next year's payroll, Houston will need to fill his spot in the rotation somehow.

All of this financial upheaval has caused rampant trade speculation already this offseason. Several Astros rumors have suggested that one of Walker or Isaac Paredes will be traded in the coming months. Brown shot down those trade whispers at this week's GM Meetings in Las Vegas.

Astros Rumors: Isaac Paredes is not on the trade block this offseason

According to Brown, the Astros have no interest in trading Paredes this offseason. Houston's top decision-maker said that Paredes is a valued member of the team and believes trading him to another team would only weaken the Astros' lineup.

Paredes was one of the Astros' best players for about a two-month stretch last season, but a hamstring injury midway through his first year in Houston halted him in his tracks. Paredes returned in September, but was nowhere near the player he was earlier in the season, and he was replaced at third base by Correa.

Of course, there's been unrestrained trade speculation surrounding Walker as well. The Astros' first baseman, who inked a three-year, $60 million deal last offseason, endured a difficult season in 2025, and many see him as a likely trade candidate. At the moment, however, Brown put an end to those Astros rumors too by calling Walker the team's everyday first baseman.

That vote of confidence is a nice gesture on the part of Brown, but no sane Astros fan believes him. Between Altuve, Correa, Walker, Paredes, and Jeremy Peña, Houston has a logjam on the infield. Throw in Yordan Alvarez, who's essentially a DH-only, and it's difficult to see a way in which the Astros can provide adequate playing time to all of these high-dollar players.

The Astros aren't moving Altuve, Correa, Alvarez, or Peña, so that leaves one of Paredes or Walker. The latter is owed $20 million next season, which will be a huge overpay if he fails to return to the player he used to be.

Brown can say all the right things, but the fact remains — Houston needs to trade one of Paredes or Walker this offseason. Nice try, Mr. Brown. But we're not buying it.