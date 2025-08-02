Grading the Astros 2025 trade deadline: Carlos Correa headlines wild deadline

The dust has settled from the MLB trade deadline, and Thursday truly was an insane day for Houston Astros fans. There was a fear that the recent injury to Isaac Paredes would shift the Astros' deadline strategy; instead of making a big splash, the Astros may make smaller moves, looking to address several needs.

Boy, were we wrong. The Astros were among the most aggressive teams at the deadline, highlighted by the shocking return of Carlos Correa. The return of Correa, on its own, would have already turned the Astros' deadline into a success, but the team also added outfielder Jesus Sanchez from the Miami Marlins and utility man Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles.

Of course, there was the trade the Astros were not able to make as they weren't able to push a move for Dylan Cease across the finish line. Still, even without the addition of Cease, the Astros' deadline approach was very successful.

Grading the Astros 2025 trade deadline: B+

With Paredes likely to be out for the remainder of the season, there was a massive void in the Astros' starting lineup--especially when you consider they are still waiting for the returns of Yordan Álvarez and Jeremy Peña. While Brandon Lowe was viewed as the perfect target, in part, that was because no one would have thought that Correa could be had from the Twins. Not only does Correa fill the void left by Paredes' injury, but he also transforms the team's lineup for the years ahead.

Jesús Sánchez may have the best move of the deadline, yet it doesn't hold the fanfare that Correa's return has. Sánchez has 10 home runs with a 105 wRC+ and is much-needed insurance for Cam Smith in right field. Smith has been a success story in his rookie season with the Astros, but it can't be ignored that he is carrying a 59 wRC+ since July 1. Sánchez will allow for the Astros to be strategic with Smith's matchups during the closing months of the season.

Ramón Urias will also likely elevate the level of production of the Astros' bench. An ability to play all over the infield, Urias adds a new level of versatility that will come in handy during the stretch.

Assuming the pitching staff gets healthy, the moves the Astros made have placed them as a direct World Series contender. That is pretty much all that could be reasonably asked for.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill