This Astros prospect is suddenly at the center of trade buzz

With each passing game, the Houston Astros are inching closer to being a definitive buyer ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Despite the suggestion last week that the Astros could be a surprise seller, the Astros, sitting in first place in the American League West, are in a position to buy at the deadline. The debate that now exists is how aggressively the Astros will pursue upgrades at the deadline. The answer, at least from an Astros insider, may be that Houston is all in on the 2025 season.

In being tasked to name a trade chip from the Astros, Brian McTaggart suggests that the top trade asset for the Astros could be top pitching prospect Miguel Ullola. "The Astros will likely be in the market for a starting pitcher and a left-handed bat, and putting Ullola and his fastball in a package of prospects could help close a deal", McTaggart wrote for MLB.com.

Miguel Ullola's inclusion in trade talks would signal the Astros want to win now

Signed as an international free agent with the Astros in 2021, Ullola has quickly become one of Houston's most electric pitching prospects. The 2025 season is also setting up to be Ullola's best in the Astros' farm system. Through 10 starts at the Triple-A level this season, Ullola sits with an ERA of 3.08 while striking out just under 32% of the hitters he has faced this season. Already the Astros' No. 4 prospect, Ullola has made the case that he is ready for a look at the Major League level.

Along those lines, Ullola is eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, meaning the Astros would need to add him to the 40-man roster before December. With that being the case, it would stand to reason that if he isn't traded, Ullola could get a look at the Major League level with the Astros before the end of the season. Given the needs the Astros have in their rotation, it could be a worthwhile gamble.

There is no doubt that Ullola will likely be the first prospect in trade talks with the Astros this season. However, short of the Astros making a true blockbuster deal, Ullola should be a prospect they try to hold onto. With the long-term state of the Astros' rotation in question, Ullola appears to be a clear answer for having an important role in the organization moving forward.

