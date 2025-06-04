MLB insider maps out bold Astros trade deadline strategy that would spark a riot

Should the Houston Astros be sellers at this year's MLB trade deadline? New York Post columnist and MLB insider Joel Sherman sure thinks so. But Sherman's rationale goes well beyond the notion of selling off expiring assets — he wants Houston to have a full-blown fire sale.

Before diving into the details of Sherman's trade deadline blueprint for Houston, it should be noted that he doesn't believe Astros GM Dana Brown will take his advice. Sherman's ideas may sound crazy, but he firmly believes Astros owner Jim Crane has every intention of keeping Houston's window of contention open in 2025.

With that disclaimer out of the way, it's time to dig in to what Sherman believes would be Houston's best path to success at this year's MLB trade deadline.

This bold Astros strategy at the MLB trade deadline would spark a riot

Sherman's first order of business was to point out Houston's injury problems. The Astros have six starters — Spencer Arrighetti, Hayden Wesneski, J.P. France, Cristian Javier, Ronel Blanco, and Luis Garcia — on the injured list. If we're being completely honest, only Arrighetti and Garcia are likely to return this season.

Will Houston be able to weather the storm and survive the remaining two-thirds of the 2025 season without much depth behind Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown? They've done it to this point, but there's a lot of games left to played.

Sherman then turned his attention to the Astros' lack of left-handed hitting — something Houston knew was a problem before the season and have done nothing to fix it. He goes on to talk about the Astros aging core and the organization's shallow farm system. Based strictly on the facts, it's difficult to debate anything Sherman is speaking about.

It's difficult to see the Astros part with Framber Valdez, Isaac Paredes, and Josh Hader at the MLB trade deadline

His solution, however, is where Astros fans will begin to sour on the idea. Sherman believes that, rather than add to their roster and make a playoff run this season, Houston could trade Valdez (who's in the final year of his arbitration window), along with Josh Hader and Isaac Paredes in order to beef up the club's farm system moving into the future.

Sherman claims that one of the biggest items on opposing GM's shopping lists at this year's deadline will be a capable right-handed hitter. Paredes fits that mold, and with an added year of team control, could become a top trade asset at the July 31st deadline.

If you're able to separate your fandom for a moment, some of what Sherman is suggesting makes perfect sense. As fan, however, his analysis will make you want to scream. Not to worry, Astros fans. Houston is unlikely to derail the momentum of this year's team by selling off their top assets. Nevertheless, if the Astros are sitting below .500 about six weeks from now, Sherman's hypothetical fire sale could become a reality.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors