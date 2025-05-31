Every Framber Valdez start is now a reminder of how badly the Astros screwed up

Framber Valdez tossed another gem for the Houston Astros on Friday night at Daikin Park. The left-hander dominated the Tampa Bay Rays lineup, going nine innings and allowing only one run on three hits while striking out nine. Outside of a leadoff homer to Rays' right fielder José Caballero, Valdez was simply outstanding.

But Friday's sterling performance from the Astros ace was the latest reminder of how badly Houston bungled Valdez's contract situation. Valdez is in the final year of his arbitration window and has every intention — as he should — of testing free agency during the offseason.

Houston can certainly enter the fray and toss their hat into the ring next winter, but given the organization's thrifty track record, it's unlikely that Astros' owner Jim Crane is going to spend what's necessary to keep Valdez in Space City over the long haul.

Every Framber Valdez start is now a reminder that his time in an Astros uniform is short

In all likelihood, Valdez will be the next in a long line of Astros' stars to depart Houston in free agency. George Springer left after 2020, Carlos Correa exited following 2021, Justin Verlander bid farewell (but later returned) at the end 2022, and most recently Alex Bregman departed this past offseason. Kyle Tucker, though he didn't leave via free agency, was a roster casualty this past offseason as well.

To be fair, there was no way for Houston to keep every single one of the aforementioned players. Even the Los Angeles Dodgers — who have the deepest pockets in MLB — would've struggled to keep that core together. Astros GM Dana Brown has done a fine job of keeping Houston competitive despite losing those perennial All-Stars.

The potential of losing Valdez this coming offseason, however, is a bit different. Though Houston may have Hunter Brown waiting to take up the mantle of staff ace, replacing Valdez in the rotation will not be an easy task.

The two-time All-Star has been in the Cy Young conversation for the past three seasons, and could be there again this year. Since 2022, Valdez has made 102 starts and posted a 3.07 ERA and 131 ERA+ over 653 ⅔ innings. That type of production, and more importantly durability, is not easily replicated.

Inking Valdez to a long-term deal would've been possible in the past, but Houston instead signed Jose Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million deal while also extending pitchers Lance McCullers Jr., Christian Javier, and Rafael Montero. Abreu and Montero are no longer with the club, McCullers was out of action for two years, and Javier hasn't stepped onto a mound in over a year.

After watching Corbin Burnes sign a six-year, $210 million deal — which many observers believe was undervalue — with the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason, you can bet that Valdez will be looking for a similar (or larger) contract this coming winter. That will likely be out of Houston's price range. Enjoy every start Valdez makes this season, Astros fans, because it may be the last time you see him wearing the orange and navy.

