Tatsuya Imai signing may seal Dana Brown’s Astros front office fate

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown managed to have an ace up his sleeve with the signing of Tatsuya Imai. Imai's market wasn't as strong as many believed it was going to be at the start of the offseason, allowing the Astros to sneak in and sign him to a creative three-year deal that is heavy on incentives and also features opt-outs after each year.

On one hand, Brown deserves credit. Given the parameters that had been set with what Houston could do this offseason, considering their payroll situation, Brown found a way to land a 27-year-old starting pitcher who, with the right development, could turn into a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher. An easier gamble for the Astros, considering their success in getting the best out of pitchers they acquire.

On the other hand, Brown may have backed himself into a corner. Imai's arrival almost certainly paves the way for Isaac Paredes to be traded before Opening Day, and beyond that, Brown may have solidified his hot seat.

Tatsuya's Imai could be the nail in the coffin for Dana Brown's job security.

The uncomfortable truth is that there is a scenario where signing Imai could lead to Brown's departure next offseason. Jim Crane took his time at the end of the season to confirm that his general manager would be retained for the 2026 season.

Instead of offering a ringing endorsement for Brown, the Astros simply maintained that he was under contract next season. The same hollow reasoning they had for bringing back manager Joe Espada.

The uncertainty on the statuses for Brown and Espada was derived from the fact that Houston collapsed during the final month of the season, and the actions taken at the trade deadline could be one of the reasons why.

Brown has been allowed to correct that mistake, and his answer was Imai. In a scenario where the concerns over Imai's projection are proved to be valid, that could further the case that the Astros won't make the playoffs in 2026.

If that's the case, the current general manager will have nothing to fall back on as a reason why he should keep his job. Brown's moves at the deadline backfired, and if the decision on Imai proves to be the wrong one, Houston will have a new regime next offseason.