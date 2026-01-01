Astros' stunning agreement with Tatsuya Imai puts another dagger in rival

The Houston Astros have been searching for a starting pitcher all offseason, and on New Year's Day, they shocked the baseball world after agreeing to terms with Japanese pitching sensation Tatsuya Imai.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, Imai's deal with Houston will cover three years and includes opt outs. The deal is reportedly the largest average annual value (AAV) for any Japanese pitcher coming stateside outside of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But while Astros fans are undoubtedly happy to see another frontline starter added to the team's rotation, it's also quite fulfilling to see the New York Yankees strike out once again. While several NL contenders were said to be targeting Imai this offseason, the Yankees were the only AL contender who were seeking a deal for the Japanese right-hander.

Astros deal for Tatsuya Imai derails Yankees' offseason plans

The Astros can now count on the trio of Imai, Hunter Brown, and the newly acquired Mike Burrows atop the starting rotation heading into the 2026 season.