Surprising Astros prospect could derail Jose Altuve's impending position change

Whether or not Alex Bregman returns to the Houston Astros, that decision is rumored to have no impact on the notion of moving second baseman Jose Altuve to the outfield — at least on a part-time basis. Astros GM Dana Brown floated the idea earlier this offseason, and while much of Altuve's position change has been tied to the now unlikely reunion with Bregman, there's reason to believe that the former MVP will be shagging balls in the outfield once spring training begins.

But Altuve may not be the only infielder getting a look as Houston's left fielder heading into the 2025 season. According to former GM and current MLB analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) top prospect Cam Smith may never get a chance to play at the hot corner, relaying that he will most likely end up in left field for Houston.

Hey, @astros fans, did you know Cam Smith homered in SIX STRAIGHT GAMES?



How's that to start your pro career 😏 pic.twitter.com/2CfuNmCvVa — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) December 13, 2024

Astros prospect Cam Smith could derail Jose Altuve's impending position change

Smith was drafted as a third baseman, but did log some time in the outfielder in the Cape Cod League back in 2023. But that was all of three games. Smith's experience, in both the college ranks and the minor leagues, has come a third base.

But with the Astros acquiring Isaac Paredes from the Chicago Cubs — in the same trade that brought Smith to the Houston — manager Joe Espada has his third baseman for the 2025 season. Paredes is under team control through 2027, so if Houston is dead-set on him at third base, Smith will have to find a new position to play.

This could be akin to the San Diego Padres' situation last spring, The Friars failed to acquire a serviceable centerfielder during the offseason, and relied on shortstop prospect Jackson Merrill to take over in the outfield. Merrill took to center field like a duck to water and finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting behind MLB's golden boy Paul Skenes. Perhaps Smith will be on the same trajectory this spring in Palm Beach.

In addition to Smith and Altuve, Astros fans should expect to see Zach Dezenzo getting some reps in the outfield as well. Houston doesn't have a single player locked in to left field heading into the season, but given the talented players looking to fill the void, that shouldn't be a concern once the season begins.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors