Here is where Yordan Alvarez ranks among Astros' all-time best sluggers

Yordan Alvarez has been among the best hitters for the Houston Astros since he started playing in the big leagues. Astros fans, of course, hold his home run off of Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado in the 2022 World Series near and dear to their hearts. Yet Alvarez joins a long line of sluggers in Astros history. Where does he rank among them all?

Metrics measuring power hitters have changed over the years. One of them that does stand out is all-time home run leaders for the club. Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell sits atop the mountain with 449 career homers. He's followed by Lance Berkman (326), fellow Hall of Famer Craig Biggio (291), Jose Altuve (232), and "The Toy Cannon" himself, Jimmy Wynn (223).

Yordan Alvarez shares a spot on the Astros' slugger leaderboard with Glenn Davis, but not for long

So, where is Alvarez? He's currently sitting in eighth place, tied with former Astros first baseman Glenn Davis with 166 homers. Alvarez had this total entering Sunday night's home game at Daikin Park against the San Diego Padres. Other historic Astros players in the home-run category include Cesar Cedeno, Bob Watson, Jose Cruz, and Richard Hidalgo.

Alvarez has a career slugging percentage of .577 and an OPS at .965. Those statistics send him higher up the Astros' slugger scoreboard. His ability to either pull the ball or slash it toward the alleys has made him a danger in the batter's box to opponents.

It's worth noting that a lot of the all-time sluggers in Astros history played the majority of their games at the cavernous Astrodome. Fly balls that make it to the Crawford Boxes these days ended up as loud outs in left field back in the day.

Would the numbers put up by Bagwell, Biggio, and Co. be different? Remember that those two also spent a big chunk of their time dealing with the Astrodome, too. Wynn held a spot with one of the longest home runs hit in Astrodome history. Cedeno also had a power stroke to his game as well. Those players in the 1970s and '80s added to their statistics when hitting the road.

Alvarez, as long as he can stay healthy, has at least a few more good seasons under his belt. Don't be surprised if he ends his Astros career at the top of the slugger leaderboard. He's proven time and time again that opposing pitchers don't want to face him at all. Astros fans have good reason to keep their faith in him going forward.

