It’s starting to feel like the Astros overplayed their hand with top trade chips

The Houston Astros have been in the middle of the rumor mill since the beginning of the offseason. With a crowded payroll and some redundant roster pieces, Houston has multiple spots they would like to upgrade while clearing some payroll at the same time. However, the Astros haven't been able to gain much traction on the trade market.

The inability to move first baseman Christian Walker makes sense given his age and poor performance in 2025. However, the two names that have been mentioned most often this offseason are Jake Meyers and Isaac Paredes. But it's beginning to feel like Houston hung on to those two players much longer than they should have.

Astros have set a high bar for a Jake Meyers or Isaac Paredes trade

The rationale for trading each of these players is a little different from one another. Houston would probably prefer to keep Paredes, but the clogged infield is a mess and he represents their best option to both save money and receive a solid return. The Astros have to be worried that Meyers' 2025 was a mirage, and his track record at the plate (combined with their internal replacement options) makes selling high a viable option.

However, there's been so little in the way of traction this offseason, and that's pretty telling. While Paredes has been connected to the Boston Red Sox, his market was much more robust a few weeks ago. As for Meyers, the rumor mill has gotten oddly quiet of late and one wonders if Houston is trying to get a return based on his 2025 season while suitors are looking at that as an outlier.

That's the risk you take when setting such a high price at the outset of the offseason. While Astros GM Dana Brown can always negotiate downward, some teams want to act quickly and decisively rather than getting stuck in a prolonged negotiation while other options come off the board. At some point, teams have to set their roster and with spring training right around the corner, the number of teams that could easily swing a major trade for Paredes or Meyers is getting smaller and smaller.