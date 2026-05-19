Spencer Arrighetti is proving the Astros got one trade deadline decision exactly right

Sometimes the best deadline deal is the one that falls apart. Last July, with the clock ticking on the 2025 trade deadline, the San Diego Padres were asking the Houston Astros for Spencer Arrighetti and three prospects in exchange for two months of Dylan Cease. Houston balked. Bob Nightengale reported that the thought process in Houston was that the team actually liked Arrighetti better than Cease and that he’d be back, so why make that deal?

Now, about 10 months later, it’s starting to look like one of the best (non-)moves of Dana Brown’s tenure. The Astros are in a world of hurt toward the bottom of the AL West with Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier on the IL and Tatsuya Imai’s struggles front and center. But in the middle of it all, the guy they didn’t want to trade has turned into the most consistent starter they have.

Spencer Arrighetti’s 2026 breakout is rewarding the Astros’ patience

Through six starts in 2026, Arrighetti has a pristine 1.50 ERA to go with a 1.19 WHIP and a .173 opponent’s average. He’s allowed one run or fewer in four of his six starts, including throwing 7.1 shutout innings with just one hit allowed in his last start against Texas. That's the sort of dominance the Astros envisioned when he was one of their top prospects in 2024. The swing-and-miss profile is back, and he’s doing it as the only Astros starter currently giving them much of anything like a sure thing every fifth day.

The path to get where he is today hasn’t been pretty. He made just seven starts last year thanks to a broken thumb, and then lost time with right elbow inflammation. He had a rough spring and started the year in AAA, but was brought back when he had a great start there, and there was a need, and he hasn’t looked back.

When you put his success in the conversation with Cease, it’s easy to believe they’ve made the right choice even though the sample is tiny. Cease was a free agent after the year, and while the Astros missed the postseason by the slimmest of margins, it’s easy to see why the Astros weren’t convinced Cease was the answer. He had a rough first half and the Padres were asking for a return that was in line with what a top starter would get.

It’s also interesting to note how rare it’s been for Brown to win these sorts of battles publicly. The deadline last summer was about adding talent. They traded for Carlos Correa, Jesus Sanchez, and Ramon Urias. And when the deadline passed, and Arrighetti was hurt again, the non-deal sure looked like a mistake. But that narrative is gone now.

It would be irresponsible to pretend like everything is perfect with Arrighetti and the Astros have their Robin to Hunter Brown’s Batman. While he does have a 1.50 ERA, that comes with a 3.60 FIP and an ugly 4.90 xERA. He’s not giving up especially hard contact, though, so there is a lot to like about that part of his profile. It’s really stemming more from the walks. A 13.8 percent walk rate will not cut it in the big leagues for long. The only hope is to strike out a ton of batters, which Arrighetti isn’t doing.

But this is where the contract status saves the Astros twice. Even if his ERA does jump up into the mid-3s as his FIP says, there’s still a solid mid-rotation starter under team control through his age-29 season. The Astros didn’t really need him to be Cease. They just needed him to be that. And the bigger story might be what this means for the next deadline.

Brown has been criticized for not pulling the trigger on rentals, for hoarding prospects, and generally being too conservative. The Arrighetti case is the clearest possible argument in favor of his conservatism. He will absolutely need to make moves in July. The Astros are 10 games under and looking like they’re going nowhere, but he can do so now in a position of having been publicly vindicated, so far, on his last decision.