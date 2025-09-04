Latest Astros' injury screams that they should've made the one trade they balked at

The Houston Astros announced on Wednesday that starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti was headed back to the IL with what the team referred to as "right elbow inflammation". It was an ominous update, and one that likely has the Astros second-guessing one trade they refused to make at the Major League Baseball trade deadline in July.

After having an eventful start to the deadline with deals for Ramon Urias, Carlos Correa, and Jesus Sanchez, it seemed that the Astros wanted to cap their activity off with a trade for starting pitcher Dylan Cease. There was little time left for the Astros and San Diego Padres to find common ground on a deal, and one variation of a potential deal would have seen Houston give up Arrighetti in addition to three prospects.

Astros’ gamble to skip trade deadline move just backfired in brutal way

Considering the team control the Astros have over Arrighetti through the 2029 season, it's not hard to understand why they would have been hesitant to include him in a deal for Cease, who is a free agent after the season. Add in the fact that they would have also shipped out three prospects, and that would have been a level of aggression that Dana Brown hasn't had in his time atop the Astros' front office.

Injuries have defined the Astros' 2025 season, especially in their starting rotation, and Cease would have been a clear answer. Cease is carrying an ERA of 4.81 on the season, but his FIP of 3.51 while striking out over 30 percent of the hitters he has faced this season would suggest that the Astros are capable of getting him back on track. Not to mention, having Cease may have placed the Astros on the inside track toward replacing Framber Valdez this offseason.

Now, the reality facing the Astros is that the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers are creeping up on them in the division, and it would be hard to describe Arrighetti's future as anything but ominous. Not the same vibe they had in the immediate aftermath of the deadline.

